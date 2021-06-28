Dinesh Karthik Educates Netizens On Living Normal Life In England, Fans Impressed

India's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik enjoys a tremendous fan following in the country. The seasoned campaigner has enthralled the audiences with his exploits with the bat alongside his exemplary skills behind the stumps. Moreover, the Kolkata Knight Riders recently wowed viewers with his commentary during the inaugural World Test Championship Final featuring India and New Zealand. The player is currently stationed in England as he is also slated to commentate in the first-ever season of The Hundred.

Dinesh Karthik wins hearts with his special social media message

The talented glovesman took to his Twitter account to share a picture where he was seen staring inside a shop selling cakes and pastries in England. The 36-year-old with his caption suggested that there are constant options available and one has to make choices based on them while being in the United Kingdom. The cricketer received appreciation from the netizens for his latest update on the micro-blogging site as fans gave his message of living a normal life in England a big thumbs up.

The constant options available and the choices you gotta take when you’re in the UK # #afewextralbs #flabsORabs



🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YIpTBHIm40 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 27, 2021

Dinesh Karthik net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the net worth of Dinesh Karthik is estimated to be around INR 80 crore.The Dinesh Karthik net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player as well as the compensation he receives from representing and leading the Tamil Nadu side in domestic cricket. The wicketkeeper also takes home a handsome paycheck for his appearances in the Indian Premier League. The Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 salary is set at INR 7.40 crore.

Who is Dinesh Karthik's wife - Dipika Pallikal?

Dipika Pallikal herself hails from Tamil Nadu and is the daughter of former Indian women’s cricketer Susan Itticheria. Pallikal made her professional squash debut in 2006 and became the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women's rankings. The 35-year-old is one of the most prominent squash players in the country, and she has carved a niche for herself in the racquet sport with their inspiring journey.

Many fans have expressed their curiosity regarding the Dinesh Karthik wife name and his love story. Dipika initially was not too fond of Karthik's profession. Apparently, she was not pleased with cricketers hogging all the limelight in India, whereas athletes from other sports have to strive for recognition despite their impressive performances. On the other hand, Karthik would often invite the squash star for dinner dates, only for her to refuse.

However, the two eventually got to know each other better when they started training under the same fitness coach. The wicketkeeper had proposed Dipika after India's ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2013. The two ultimately tied the knot on August 18, 2015. The couple had two separate marriage ceremonies, one as per the Hindu tradition and the other one based on the Christian rituals.

India vs England 2021 schedule

1st Test: August 04, 2021 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 3:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August 12, 2021 - Lord's, London - 3:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August 25, 2021 - Headingley, Leeds - 3:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September 02, 2021 - Kennington Oval, London - 3:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September 10, 2021 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 3:30 PM (IST)

India vs England live streaming details

The aforementioned India vs England 2021 schedule is bound to excite ardent fans as the two cricketing giants are slated to lock horns in five Test matches in English conditions. Viewers in India can relish the live-action of the games on the Sony Pictures Networks India. Furthermore, the India vs England live streaming will be made available on the Sony LIV app.

Disclaimer: The above Dinesh Karthik net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Dinesh Karthik Instagram