Dinesh Karthik Enjoys 'Lunch Date' With Legend Sunil Gavaskar

The Indian team is all set to face New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The India tour of England will feature a total of 6 Test matches which includes the WTC Final and the 5-match Test series against England. Last seen with the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the IPL 2021, Dinesh Karthik is all set to make his appearance in the WTC Final 2021 as a commentator.

Dinesh Karthik's lunch date with Sunil Gavaskar

As the India squad for WTC Final is spending its quarantine period in Southampton, Dinesh Karthik was seen with former India cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar while having lunch in a restaurant in England. Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a selfie with Sunil Gavaskar while having lunch. DK addressed Gavaskar as a legend in his Twitter caption while saying that he was on a lunch date with his commentary partner.

Lunch date with the legend! pic.twitter.com/qhYrfRJqf3 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 8, 2021

Sunil Gavaskar is also a part of the commentary panel for the India vs New Zealand final in Southampton. The Dinesh Karthik Twitter post saw him wear a fashionable shirt while sporting a pair of black shades and a silver watch in the picture. Gavaskar was caught in a candid moment as he was looking into his smartphone when Karthik took the picture. Dinesh Karthik is gaining a considerable amount of experience as a commentator and the KKR player will also be featuring in The Hundred tournament as a commentator.

Dinesh Karthik to feature in The Hundred tournament

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik was also announced as a part of The Hundred tournament’s commentary panel. Dinesh Karthik will be joined by some prominent names of cricket like Darren Sammy, Greenway, Kevin Peterson, Kumar Sangakkara, Lydia Greenway, Mel Jones, Stuart Broad, Tammy Beaumont and Wasim Akram. The first match of The Hundred is all set to take place on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at The Kia Oval stadium in London.

India vs New Zealand Final schedule

For all the fans wondering when does World Test Championship Final start, WTC Final 2021 is scheduled to take place between June 18-22 and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST. The IND vs NZ WTC Final will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Image Source: KKR Instagram