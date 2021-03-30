Last Updated:

Dinesh Karthik Gets Cheeky, Trolls Own Team's Social Media Admin Ahead Of IPL 2021

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik left fans in splits with his hilarious comment on the franchise's recent social media post on Tuesday.

Written By
Aditya Desai
Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik had a forgetful Indian Premier League season last year, both as a captain and as a player. The wicketkeeper-batsman also made headlines when he decided to relinquish his captaincy in the middle of the tournament. The franchise however decided to retain the veteran ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, and the seasoned campaigner is likely to play a major role for their side in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. The star player recently wooed fans with a funny comment on KKR's Instagram post. 

READ | Zaheer Khan names young talent he is 'excited to see'; check out his surprising choice

Dinesh Karthik trolls KKR's social media admin 

The Kolkata Knight Riders franchise took to their Instagram account to share a picture of their net sessions ahead of the impending season of the Indian T20 carnival. The photograph shared by the team featured three KKR stars, and the admin had asked fans to guess the names of the three cricketers. Dinesh Karthik took this opportunity to post a hilarious comment on the post.

READ | Virat Kohli candidly reveals biggest worry at the back of his mind ahead of IPL 2021

While several fans guessed it right that the players in the picture were Venkatesh Iyer, Karun Nair and Rahul Tripathi, former captain Dinesh Karthik commented names of three popular Hindi film characters. The 35-year-old left fans in splits as he suggested that the three players were Raju, Ghanshyam and Baburao. The trio from the Hera Pheri franchise is immensely popular amongst the masses, and Karthik ended up trolling the KKR admin by using their names.   

READ | Sunil Gavaskar subtly names his least favourite team to clinch IPL 2021 title; here is why

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 salary 

The player has been a part of the league since the inaugural edition and has represented a number of franchises in the competition. He was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders side ahead of the 2018 season for â‚¹7.4 crore. The Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 salary also remains â‚¹7.4 crore as he was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. 

KKR team 2021

KKR players purchased in auction: Shakib Al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Ben Cutting. 

KKR players for IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Sheldon Jackson, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting. 

KKR team 2021 schedule 

IPL schedule 

The IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event. IPL schedule -

 

Image source: Dinesh Karthik Instagram 

 

 

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND