Dinesh Karthik Gets Cheeky, Trolls Own Team's Social Media Admin Ahead Of IPL 2021

Dinesh Karthik had a forgetful Indian Premier League season last year, both as a captain and as a player. The wicketkeeper-batsman also made headlines when he decided to relinquish his captaincy in the middle of the tournament. The franchise however decided to retain the veteran ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, and the seasoned campaigner is likely to play a major role for their side in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. The star player recently wooed fans with a funny comment on KKR's Instagram post.

Dinesh Karthik trolls KKR's social media admin

The Kolkata Knight Riders franchise took to their Instagram account to share a picture of their net sessions ahead of the impending season of the Indian T20 carnival. The photograph shared by the team featured three KKR stars, and the admin had asked fans to guess the names of the three cricketers. Dinesh Karthik took this opportunity to post a hilarious comment on the post.

While several fans guessed it right that the players in the picture were Venkatesh Iyer, Karun Nair and Rahul Tripathi, former captain Dinesh Karthik commented names of three popular Hindi film characters. The 35-year-old left fans in splits as he suggested that the three players were Raju, Ghanshyam and Baburao. The trio from the Hera Pheri franchise is immensely popular amongst the masses, and Karthik ended up trolling the KKR admin by using their names.

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 salary

The player has been a part of the league since the inaugural edition and has represented a number of franchises in the competition. He was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders side ahead of the 2018 season for â‚¹7.4 crore. The Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 salary also remains â‚¹7.4 crore as he was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

KKR team 2021

KKR players purchased in auction: Shakib Al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Ben Cutting.

KKR players for IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Sheldon Jackson, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting.

KKR team 2021 schedule

IPL schedule

The IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event. IPL schedule -

