Dinesh Karthik Has A Heartfelt Post For Pandya Brothers After Emotional Affair In 1st ODI

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has shared a heartwarming post for Pandya brothers- Krunal & Hardik after the first ODI between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday where Krunal had made his debut in the 50-overs format.

Meanwhile, he had hugged his younger brother Hardik and cried inconsolably prior to the start of play after having received his maiden ODI cap and then during the innings break as he remembered his late father Himanshu who had passed away in January this year due to cardiac arrest.

'What a fairytale game!': Dinesh Karthik

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'DK' wrote that with the blurred foreground, a proud background, and an even happier man up above ( referring to Pandya brothers' late father) watching them, it was a fairytale game for Krunal on Tuesday. However, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner also went on to say that more importantly, this picture is a lot about Hardik Pandya and his love for his brother and the bond they share as a family.

As soon as it came to Hardik Pandya's notice, he came forward and obliged by mentioning 'Love you our Dino'.

Love you our Dino â¤ï¸ https://t.co/hUThK0tiRm — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 24, 2021

Even the fans were really impressed with the veteran middle-order batsman's kind gesture. Here are some of the reactions.

An unforgettable debut for Krunal Pandya

The middle-order batsman made his bat do the talking at a stage when it seemed that India would not be able to post a challenging total after losing half their side for 204 in the 41st over. Krunal and Team India's limited-overs specialist KL Rahul (62*) resurrected the Indian innings. The duo was involved in a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket as the hosts ended up posting a stiff total of 317/5 from their 50 overs.

Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 58 off just 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 187.1. His impactful knock included seven boundaries and a couple of maximums.

He also chipped in with the ball in hand and picked up his maiden ODI scalp when he accounted for middle-order batsman Sam Curran. He finished his spell with figures of 1/59 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.90.

England were bundled out for 251 in the 43rd over as India registered a convincing win by 66 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.