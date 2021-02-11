Dinesh Karthik Has Comical Reply To KKR's Praise For Him On Twitter, Fans Left In Splits

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently led Tamil Nadu to victory in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021. The dazzling wicketkeeper-batsman is now expected to reprise his role for the state team in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. After India’s premier domestic One-Day event, Karthik will don the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jersey in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season.

KKR’s admiration post for Dinesh Karthik ahead of IPL 2021

Also Read | India Vs England 2021: Visitors Aim To Break Ashes Rivals Australia's 16-year-old Record

Dinesh Karthik cheekily responds to favourite shot query by KKR

On Thursday, February 11, KKR shared a picture of Dinesh Karthik training at the nets on their social media accounts. In the caption, they asked their fans to reveal their “favourite Dinesh Karthik shot” among the four shared in their post, i.e. cut shot, slog sweep, flick and over the covers. Interestingly, Karthik himself took note of the Tweet and left a hilarious response in the comments section.

The veteran Indian cricketer wrote: “all of the above”, thus indicating that he is a fan of all of his shots. His response evoked much laughter from fans of the franchise. Here is a look at Dinesh Karthik’s response along with some of the fans and followers reacting to it.

All of the above 😁😉 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 11, 2021

ThalaivaN DK 😎🔥 — Karthick .Jai 😎 (@yuvikarthick40) February 11, 2021

All of the above indeed🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Akash Saini (@AkashSa77078085) February 11, 2021

Also Read | Veteran Wicket-keeper Tim Paine Rolls His Arm Over, Gets Rewarded With A Wicket

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 updates

Dinesh Karthik is slated to play for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. The tournament is scheduled to commence from February 20 onwards and it will be played until March 14. Tamil Nadu are placed in Group B alongside teams like Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Vidarbha.

Dinesh Karthik among KKR's list of retained players 2021

On January 20, the KKR franchise announced a list of their retained players for the IPL 2021 season. Dinesh Karthik was retained by the franchise alongside overseas recruits like Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Here is a look at the entire KKR list of retained players 2021 ahead of the upcoming IPL auction event.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Wonders Whether India Made Joe Root Feel Special In His 100th Test

BCCI confirms IPL auction date

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

Also Read | 'If India Lose 2nd Test, It Would Be End Of Virat Kohli's Captaincy': Ex-England Bowler

Image source: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.