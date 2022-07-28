Dinesh Karthik Has Hilarious Reaction To Rahul Dravid Photobombing His Selfie With Pandya

After whitewashing host West Indies in the ODI series Team India will now turn their attention toward the upcoming five-match T20I series starting July 29. The IND vs WI T20 Series will also see the Men in Blue welcoming back their regular skipper Rohit Sharma as well as experienced players like Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya, both of whom recently made a comeback to the Indian team. Karthik took to his Twitter account and shared images of him with other members of Team India while commenting on Team India coach Rahul Dravid.

India vs West Indies: Dinesh Karthik comments on Rahul Dravid

Team India cricketers who are part of the T20I series are currently in Port of Spain and Dinesh Karthik shared a photo of him interacting with Sanju Samson and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He also shared a selfie with Pandya which has Rahul Dravid popping in the background. Captioning the image Karthik wrote it is not often Rahul Dravid photobombs you. Karthik forced his way into Team India after a fantastic IPL season, while Hardik Pandya was with the team after leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title.

In the stands with some legends 😋



P.S. Not often you're photobombed by the one and only Rahul Dravid 😁 pic.twitter.com/xuDyZDWsxV — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 27, 2022

India's T20I squad for West Indies series

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs West Indies: Paddy Upton was roped as Team India's mental conditioning coach

Ahead of the IND vs WI T20 Series, Paddy Upton was hired as the mental conditioning coach of the team going into the T20 World Cup in Australia. Team India coach Rahul Dravid while speaking to BCCI.Tv revealed the reason behind Upton's appointment. He said, "With so much cricket being played mental health side of cricket is very important and having a resource like him (Upton) will really be helpful to the group. Travelling as players in international cricket, we do understand the mental side of the game and we are lucky to get someone like Paddy on board because he has that experience of being with the Indian team during the 2011 World Cup and even a little before that."

He further added "Most importantly he (Upton) is familiar with most Indian players having worked with them at IPL level or in the Indian team. He is familiar with our culture and how the Indian team functions. (It) seemed like a really good fit for us, to tap into his knowledge as we look to build the team for the World Cup,"