Dinesh Karthik Heaps Praise On Chris Gayle As Retirement Looms; 'You're Such A Superstar'

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to his official Twitter handle and honoured legendary Caribbean batter Chris Gayle, who appeared to have played his final T20I match during Australia vs West Indies, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match on Saturday.

Although he didn’t make any formal announcement about his retirement, the 42-year-old batter, along with Dwayne Bravo was given a guard of honor by the Australian players after their T20 World Cup match. However, it is now being assumed that the hard-hitting batter will hang up his boots alongside his teammate Bravo, who made the announcement of his retirement midway through the T20 World Cup.

Following the conclusion of Australia vs West Indies match, the cricket fans took the social media by storm with their response, which also included a tweet from Dinesh Karthik, who put out his thoughts by posting a message on Saturday. In his tweet, he mentioned that Gayle was a superstar and that the cricketing world would miss his beautiful and colourful personality.

Karthik added that he loves the 'Universe boss' and said that he is sure the cricketer would have an even more colourful life post his retirement.

Dinesh Karthik's tweet-

Ohhh @henrygayle you're such a superstar.



The cricketing world will miss such a beautiful and colourful personality.



Love the UNIVERSE BOSS



Adios and am sure life post this will be even more colourful n Fun ❤️❤️❤️#CricketTwitter #WorldCupT20 — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 6, 2021

Chris Gayle has scored more than 14,000 runs in T20 leagues around the world

Gayle was in dismal form during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, however his T20 records say a far different story. After making his international debut for West Indies in 1999, Gayle was a permanent fixture for the team in Test and ODI matches. He played his first T20I match in 2006 and went on to play 79 matches, scoring 1899 runs at a strike rate of 137.50.

He also hit two centuries and 14 half-centuries in the process. He was known for playing T20 cricket around the globe for various franchises and played a total of 453 matches in many leagues. He has a total of 14,321 T20 runs to his name at a strike rate of 145.44, which also includes 22 centuries and 87 half-centuries.

Apart from his T20 stats, Gayle hit a total of 10,480 runs in 301 ODI matches and 7214 runs in 103 Test matches for West Indies. He played his last Test in 2014 and his last ODI in 2019.

(Image: Instagram- Dinesh Karthik/t20worldcup.com/ICC)