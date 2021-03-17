Dinesh Karthik Kicks Off Pundit Stint With Corolla-Ferrari Line On Virat Kohli; Fans React

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik may have fallen out of favour from the Indian team, however, he is still pretty involved in cricketing activities. The veteran stumper is currently a part of the Sky Sports commentary team that is working on the India vs England limited over series (T20I and ODIs). On his debut, it will be safe to say that he is doing an impressive job.

Dinesh Karthik's description of Virat Kohli's playing style lauded by fans

During the third India vs England T20I in Ahmedabad, Dinesh Karthik came up with a unique and hilarious phrase to describe Indian captain Virat Kohli's playing pattern. Karthik also lauded Kohli's explosive batting sat the back end of the Indian innings sating that the 32-year old is the best batsman in the world for a reason. He further said that Kohli's game awareness, ability to move around the crease and predict what the bowler is going to do almost before he delivers is one of his greatest strengths.

The Indian skipper usually starts his innings slowly but once he gets his eye in, Kohli accelerates at a great pace. Speaking about Kohli's style of pacing his innings, Karthik, while speaking on Sky Sports said that Kohli starts like a Corolla and finishes like a Ferrari. The Tamil Nadu lad later tweeted the same from his official account as well.

Dinesh Karthik's tweet was flooded with responses. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the former KKR captain for his excellent comparison. In fact, former England captain Nasser Hussain also expressed his admiration for Karthik's commentary skills. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Have really enjoyed working with Dinesh Karthik in this series so far .. seems a natural at this punditry gig ! — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) March 16, 2021

A really successful career in cricket punditry & commentary ahead for DK...once he hangs up his gloves... — Himadri (@GautamHimadri) March 17, 2021

South Indian cricketers are really good reader of the game and they are able to express it amazingly well. You see Ash, Dinesh, Rahul, Laxman all of em are spot on. Just an opinion though. — Stoned.psyduck (@stonedpsyduck) March 16, 2021

Good luck with this stint!

Good luck with this stint! — Akshay S (@AkshaySubraman1) March 16, 2021

Well said â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥ — Aadarsh (@Aadarsh86137360) March 16, 2021

Dinesh Karthik net worth

According to networthclub.com, the net worth of Dinesh Karthik is estimated to be around $5 to $6 million. The Dinesh Karthik net worth comprises his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player, as well as his salary from the IPL.

Virat Kohli stats

Virat Kohli stats in T20 internationals are mind-boggling. The Indian skipper has featured in 88 T20Is where he has scored 3,078 runs at an astonishing average of 52.2 and an impressive strike-rate of 139. He also has a record 27 fifties to his name and is the world's leading run-scorer in the format.

Disclaimer: The above Dinesh Karthik net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

