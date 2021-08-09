Dinesh Karthik Lauds India After 1st Test, Says 'overall Brand Of Cricket Was Very Good'

Cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik believes India had an upper hand going into the final day of the first Test match and that the Virat Kohli-lead side would be a lot happier than their English counterparts after the game ended in a draw due to rain. India had scored 52/1 before the end of play on Day 4 and was going into the final day with a target of 157 runs to chase with 9 wickets remaining. However, rain played a spoilsport on Day 5 and the game was called off without a ball being bowled.

Karthik lauds overall brand of cricket

Karthik, while presenting on Sky Sports after the match, said India was looking good to finish the game and would definitely take a lot more from the first Test than England. The wicketkeeper-batsman said overall Team India played a very good brand of cricket. Karthik lauded Jasprit Bumrah and other members of the Indian team for setting the tone as early as Day 1. Karthik also praised the Indian batting unit for going into the match with a lot of intent.

Jasprit Bumrah had a tough time picking up wickets in the home series against England as well as the WTC Final against New Zealand. The pacer however silenced the concerns raised about his wicket talking ability with a great performance in the 1st match. Bumrah picked a total of 9 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in England's second innings. Bumrah finished the match as not only India's best bowler but also as the game's highest wicket-taker.

After being bowled out for just 183 runs in their first innings, England batters managed to stage a comeback as they put 303 runs on the board in their second innings. England skipper Joe Root scored an amazing century to help his side cross the 300-run mark and take a lead of 208 runs. India had scored 278 runs in the second innings of the game and had a 95-run lead before going into the third inning. The second Test of the five-match series will start on August 12 at the iconic Lord's Stadium.

Image: DK00019/Insta/BCCI/Twitter