Dinesh Karthik Makes Bold Predictions For ICC T20 WC; Picks Top Batsman And Best Bowler

Team India's wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik who is currently on his commentary duties in the United Kingdom (UK) recently made bold predictions for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. From batsman who might be the top scorer to the bowler who will pick the most number of wickets in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Dinesh Karthik predicted all in an ICC Digital Show.

Dinesh Karthik's predictions on T20 WC Finalists

Dinesh Karthik, the 36-year-old cricketer, predicted that India and West Indies will the finalists of the upcoming T20 World Cup and he would love to watch the grand finale between them.

"I’m not going to go all the way to who is going to win but I’ll tell you this, I’d love to see an India vs West Indies Final. My second favourite team after India would definitely be West Indies, only for the flair of cricket that they play. I think in this format, they love it, it brings out the best in them and I would love to see West Indies in the Final. Whether I want them to win it, that will depend on their opponents that day but for the moment I would stick with an India West Indies final and these are my two favourite teams for the moment in this T20 World Cup," said Dinesh Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik on top scorer batsman and best bowler

Apart from the T20 World Cup finalists, Karthik also predicted that it will be a close competition between Team India's opener Rohit Sharma and Australia's David Warner when it comes to who will be the top scorer of the tournament.

"Both of them open the innings. Both of them are solid players. I would put money on either one of them. Both are very hungry. Rohit Sharma and World Cups, they’re synonymous. They just love each other. They find ways to help each other out. If India are to do well he is somebody who needs to fire for them up top. David Warner hasn’t played cricket for Australia for some time now. A hungry David Warner is a scary David Warner. He will come all guns blazing. I’m expecting some big things from him,"added Karthik.

'Varun Chakravarthy could emerge as the best bowler'

In terms of bowling, Dinesh Karthik predicted that mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy might emerge as the best bowler of the T20 World Cup. Varun Chakravarthy debuted for Team India in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series.

"My choice is a guy called Varun Chakravarthy. I feel he’s got something really special in him. If India goes all the way, I can promise you this boy that I’m speaking about will have played a major role in them moving forward in this tournament. Remember the name ‘Varun Chakravarthy’, "Karthik further stated.

It is to be noted that the BCCI is yet to announce Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Currently, all eyes are on India-England's five matches Test series, which will be closely followed by IPL Phase- 2, set to commence in the UAE.

(Image Credits: Dinesh Karthik-Instagram/AP)