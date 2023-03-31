Dinesh Karthik Makes 'Huge' Announcement Ahead Of RCB Vs MI Clash In IPL 2023

IPL 2023: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is known for his explicit batting and the way he comes down the order and hits sixes from ball one. Karthik has won many matches against the Indian team and RCB while batting in the slog overs and has made many impossible chases possible.

Apart from being a full-time cricketer Dinesh Karthik has also started to turn himself into a full-time commentator. Karthik made his commentary debut for Sky Sports in 2021 when Team India toured England for a five-match Test series. Now, the right-handed Indian batsman is on the commentary contingent for Sky Sports for the upcoming Ashes series between England and Australia.

Dinesh Karthik comes up with a 'MASSIVE' announcement

One MASSIVE announcement before the IPL as a player starts...



So proud to be amongst these legends. Surreal feeling.



Just felt like sharing!



Bas. That's all 😊☺️



Thanks @SkyCricket for giving me this opportunity and honour. #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/bnYyLDOV0E — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 30, 2023

Making the 'huge' announcement on Twitter Dinesh Karthik wrote, "One MASSIVE announcement before the IPL as a player starts... So proud to be amongst these legends. Surreal feeling. Just felt like sharing! Bas. That's all Thanks. Sky Sports for giving me this opportunity and honour." Karthik ended the post by using the #Ashes2023.

Dinesh Karthik will join the Ashes commentary panel after the end of the Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign at the Indian Premier League 2023. The final of the IPL 2023 will be played on May 28 so more to more Karthik will be joining the Ashes commentary team if RCB reaches the IPL final.

READ: CSK vs GT IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Playing XI Head to head, fantasy

READ: RCB strongest XI: Will Virat Kohli, Maxwell and Faf du Plessis power RCB to maiden title?

The first Test of Australia vs England Ashes 2023 series begins on June 16, 2023, at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham. The series will end with the fifth Test to be played on July 27, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London. The hosts will be looking to regain the Ashes once again after 2015.

Coming to the Royal Challengers Bangalore so the team will face Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, 2023. The three-time IPL finalist will look to lift the trophy for the first time this season after being eliminated in qualifier 2 of IPL 2022.