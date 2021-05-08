Dinesh Karthik Makes THIS Massive Prediction In Sweet Pat Cummins Birthday Wish: WATCH

Australian speedster Pat Cummins celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday, May 8. The right-arm pacer was in Indian recently where he plied his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended midway due to the emergence of multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Cummins is currently in the Maldives with the rest of Australia's IPL bound players where they are serving a 14-day quarantine before they fly for home.

Pat Cummins birthday: KKR players wish Australian star on 28th birthday

As Cummins turned 28, wishes poured in from the cricketing community. On account of the 28th Pat Cummins birthday, KKR's Instagram handle posted a video where several players of the franchise like skipper Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell among others were seen wishing the Australian. KKR captioned the video, "Wishes from our Knights pouring in for Patto! Wishing you lots of success, and good health on your big day #KKR #PatCummins."

Notably, Dinesh Karthik started his wish by saying that KKR are very lucky to have a player like him within their ranks who is one of the best going around in the world. Karthik then wished Cummins a very happy birthday and added that he genuinely wants him to become the next Australian captain soon as he has all the skillsets to do it. In the end, the Tamil Nadu lad wished Cummins all the best for his cricketing career.

Pat Cummins donation

Recently, Pat Cummins came forward to aid India's battle against COVID-19 as he donated $50,000 (i.e approximately INR 37.3 lakh) to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations. The Pat Cummins donation also inspired former Australian pacer Brett Lee who donated 1 Bitcoin (INR 41,04,248.84) to Crypto Relief to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity.

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

Pat Cummins net worth

According to sportscraazy.com, the Pat Cummins net worth is estimated to be approximately AUD$63 million ($41 million USD). Some of Pat Cummins net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket Australia as an active Australian cricket player. The aforementioned Pat Cummins net worth also includes his salary from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) through his IPL contract. Pat Cummins is also said to have a property portfolio worth AUD $3 million ($1.96 million USD) in New South Wales and earns $200,000 AUD ($131,000 USD) from endorsing the world-renowned brand Gillette, according to a 2019 report by Financial Review. According to SportEkz, Pat Cummins earns AUD $550,000 ($359,000 USD) per year as of 2019-20 from his central contract with Cricket Australia.

Pat Cummins IPL 2021 price

The star fast bowler is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the Indian Premier League. The pacer was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the IPL auction last year. The Pat Cummins IPL 2021 price is set at ₹15.5 crore. However, with the IPL 2021 postponed news, it remains to be seen whether he receives the full amount or not.

Disclaimer: The above Pat Cummins net worth and Pat Cummins IPL salary for KKR information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

