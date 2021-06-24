Dinesh Karthik Motivates Team India Despite Huge Loss Against New Zealand In WTC Final

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has come forward and lauded Team India despite finishing as the runners-up in the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final after an eight-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand on Wednesday at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The Kiwis were outstanding in all three departments of the game on the Reserve Day and they bore the fruits for the grit & determination shown by them on the field by laying their hands on the prestigious ICC Mace.

WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik laud Team India despite the loss

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dinesh Karthik wrote that it was a contest worthy to be called a 'Final' and then added that the pendulum kept swinging both ways throughout the game, and eventually, it was NZ who showed why they are the number 1 Test side.

Furthermore, 'DK' concluded by saying that he is proud of Team India and will always continue to be so.

A contest worthy to be called a Final.

The pendulum kept swinging both ways throughout the game but it was NZ who showed why they are the number 1 test side.

Congratulations to the @blackcaps!



Well played #TeamIndia, proud today and always! @bcci#WTCFinal #INDvNZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 23, 2021

Dinesh Karthik's tweet evoked mixed reactions on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Cricket Won pic.twitter.com/j9TEz6DDkm — C A P T A I N (@ViratKohlisEra) June 23, 2021

Only good thing to remember from this Match was your commentary DK ❤️ — Lokish Balachandran (@GeniusRosicky) June 23, 2021

I think by both ways you mean draw and NZ win. There was no chance India was winning it. — Vaibhav Negi (@VaibhavNegi85) June 23, 2021

Right DK Anna 🤩 well played Team India 🇮🇳 but congratulations to New Zealand They show the Why They are the number 1st test side pic.twitter.com/3Vg4BSgj0H — Hitman And Kl Rahul 👑 KOHLI Dhoni club (@Abusufi59167657) June 23, 2021

As someone said in commentary..



Sometimes.. just sometimes..



Nice guys do finish first! #deserving #ICCWorldTestChampionship pic.twitter.com/Ket5TKUrzk — Vidhi Buch (@VidhiBuch) June 23, 2021

The pendulum was always in NZ favour...Stop saving the team who were second best tonight...NZ completely out performed india #WTC21 final #INDvNZ — Shoeb Zama (@shoebzama83) June 23, 2021

India was outplayed in this contest… let’s not mince words. Batting failed in both innings. Winning by a 8-wicket margin was huge. Take a bow,NZ. Period. — Sundar (@sunsuji17091) June 23, 2021



New Zealand rewrite history by becoming the first-ever World Test champions

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then.

The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47.

By the virtue of this win, the BlackCaps ended up winning their second ICC event after a long wait of 21 years. Coincidentally, the Kiwis led by Stephen Fleming had beaten India in the ICC Knockout Trophy final.