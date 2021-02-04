Dinesh Karthik Names Player Tamil Nadu Missed The Most In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Win

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik led Tamil Nadu to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory with a win over Baroda in the final of the 2020-21 edition of the tournament. Chasing Baroda’s 120 at the Motera Stadium on January 31, the Tamil Nadu side easily overhauled the total with two overs to spare. Captain Karthik himself contributed with 22 runs from 16 balls while the prodigious batsman Shahrukh Khan clubbed a 7-ball 18* to hit the winning runs.

Dinesh Karthik and co. lift Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21

Dinesh Karthik missed T Natarajan in their victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy run

On Wednesday, February 3, Yorker specialist T Natarajan took to Twitter to celebrate Tamil Nadu’s victorious run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Praising the “talent pool and depth” in Tamil Nadu cricket, the speedster said that he is “absolutely proud” of their “incredible achievement”. Natarajan also expressed his admiration for the Tamil Nadu captain and senior Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik for leading his side to victory.

T Natarajan himself, however, was not part of their winning run. He was part of the touring Indian party in Australia between November 2020 and January 2021, where he ended up making his international debut in all three forms of the game. Moreover, Tamil Nadu all-rounder R Ashwin also had to skip the tournament for his national duties alongside Natarajan in Australia.

Reacting to Natarajan’s congratulatory tweet, captain Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter. He said that the entire team missed the pacer in their camp this time around. Karthik also added that he and his Tamil Nadu teammates are all “proud and happy” to see Natarajan playing at the international level and “inspiring younger generations to achieve their dreams”.

Here is a look at T Natarajan’s congratulatory message along with Dinesh Karthik’s heartfelt response to it.

Thanks a lot nattu , we missed you not being with us this time . We are all proud and happy to see where you are and may you keep inspiring the younger generations to achieve their dreams ❤️💝 https://t.co/NayoHydfdx — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 3, 2021

KKR list of retained players 2021

On January 20, the KKR announced a list of their 17 retentions for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. Dinesh Karthik was among the senior Indian cricketers to have retained his spot in their line-up. He was retained alongside the likes of skipper Eoin Morgan and KKR veterans Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Here is a look at the entire KKR list of retained players 2021, watch video

India vs England 2021 series updates

The India vs England four-match series is scheduled to launch on Friday, February 5 in Chennai. T Natarajan, despite an impressive outing in Australia, is not featured in the 18-member Indian squad while senior spinner R Ashwin returns to the fold following his recovery from injury. Here is a look at the entire India squad for the India vs England Test series –

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

