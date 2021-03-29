Dinesh Karthik Names 'revelation' Of India-England Series And It's Not Bhuvi Or Sam Curran

India in a thrilling contest defeated the world champions England on March 29 by a narrow margin of 7 runs and clinched the series by 2-1. With the win on Sunday, team India also clean-swept the visitors across all three formats of the series. India vs England series witnessed many heroic performances from both bat and ball, however, India's veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has named umpire Nitin Menon as the revelation of the India-England series.

Dinesh Karthik post the completion of the India-England series took to his Twitter handle and named Nitin Menon as the revelation of the series. Nitin Menon has earned a lot of praise for his accurate decisions on the field in every format of the game between India and England. Almost every time whenever his decision was reviewed by either of the captains, the decision remained unchanged. Nitin Menon's umpiring impressed Karthik so much that he even hoped that he will get the Umpire of the year award.

'Credit where it's due':

One such example of Nitin Menon's accurate decision was witnessed in the final ODI match between India and England. Dawid Malan missed the ball when Krunal Pandya's ball turned sharply, although it looked like hitting the stumps from the naked eye, Nitin Menon still gave it a not-out. Soon the decision was challenged by skipper Virat Kohli however the ball-tracker showed that the ball was missing the stumps.

In the second ODI as well, when the third umpire gave Ben Stokes not out due to inconclusive evidence, skipper Virat Kohli went angry and made gestures with his hands trying to explain the edge of the bat and how it was missing the crease but umpire Menon was not interested as he ignored the Indian skipper. Menon later said something to Kohli before the Indian skipper returned back to his fielding position.

It is to be noted that India’s Nitin Menon has been included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the season 2020-’21 following the annual review and selection process conducted by the International Cricket Council. Menon replaced England’s Nigel Llong and is the third from his country to make the panel after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi.

(Image Credits: PTI/Twitter/imVkohli)