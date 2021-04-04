Dinesh Karthik Narrowly Escapes After Andre Russell Plays Powerful Straight Drive; Watch

With less than a week to go for IPL 2021, players and team management are concluding their preparations. However, before the start of the IPL 2021, many teams are facing different types of problems. Some are dealing with the players pulling their names out while some are dealing with the COVID-19 scare. However, positive signs are coming for Kolkata, as its captain Eoin Morgan is recovering well from the injury and recently, he has also practiced with the team.

Recently, Kolkata shared a video of its star West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell. The video shared by the Kolkata franchise on Twitter is of a practice match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. In the video, Russell showcased a glimpse of why is considered one of the most dangerous all-rounders in the world. Facing a fast bowler, the explosive West Indian batsman stayed back to his crease and smashed the ball right past the bowler and it almost took out his own teammate Karthik in the process. However, Dinesh Karthik's awareness saved him, as he jumped and get out of the ball's path. Karthik fell on the pitch but he stood up and completed the run.

In the IPL 2021, Kolkata has once upon banked upon the power-hitting of Andre Russell. It is to be noted that Russell was not up to the mark during the IPL 2020 and also faced fitness issues. Russell in IPL 2020 had played only 10 matches and was able to score 117 runs while in 2019 he played 14 matches and scored 510 runs with a strike rate of 204.81. India's former cricketer Aakash Chopra also said that the key for Kolkata to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2021 will depend upon Russell's performance.

Kolkata will begin their Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) campaign on April 11 with a game against Hyderabad in Chennai.

(Image Credits: @KKRiders/Twitter/PTI)