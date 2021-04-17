Dinesh Karthik Opens Up On Decision To Quit KKR Captaincy, Morgan Says, 'it Was Logical'

Nearly 6 months after quitting the captaincy, Dinesh Karthik has opened up on his decision to hang up his captaincy boots during the IPL 2020 and hand over the duties to England captain Eoin Morgan. The former KKR skipper has revealed that he wanted to give Morgan a chance with 7 more games to go in the league stage of the IPL 2020. The veteran Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman had decided to step down as the KKR skipper after the franchise won four and lost 3 games in the 2020 season.

In a video shared by the franchise amid the ongoing 2021 season, Karthik said, "I wanted to give Morgan a chance because it was really important, we had played seven and there were seven more games to go, so we had enough time. It would have been very unfair of me to move on if we were doing so badly that we had no chance further in the tournament."

Karthik had expressed his desire to quit as the captain on October 7, right after KKR had won the match against Chennai Super Kings. Elaborating further on his decision, Karthik said that the team 'believed' that both he and Morgan would place the franchise ahead of themselves. Despite the change in captaincy, KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs and lost their second encounter of the IPL 2021 after a win in the first one.

On being chosen as the captain of the team, Eoin Morgan said that he was delighted to be taken on board given that he has captained the English team. He also credited KKR head coach Brendon McCullum and his deputy Abhishek Nayyar for ensuring that there was no communication gap.

"Baz (McCullum) and Abhishek Nayar had done such an incredible job of communicating to the players. Their relationship with DK and myself and even the senior players was so good that the transition was quite seamless and I actually didn't give it a great deal of thought," Morgan said.