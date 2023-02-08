Dinesh Karthik Picks His Probable XI For IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Leaves Out In-form Batsman

With the upcoming first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy coming near, cricket experts have started to pick up their XI for the first Test beginning from 9th February in Nagpur. Indian wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has picked his XI for the first Test and posted for the same on Twitter.

Dinesh Karthik picking his XI wrote on Twitter, "My 11 for first test Kl, Rohit, Pujara, Virat, SKY, Jadeja, K S, Bharat, Ashwin, Axar, Shami, Siraj"

Dinesh Karthik pick's his XI

Dinesh Karthik has picked up Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer and has also played three spinners and two seamers in his starting lineup.

With an ongoing debate going on who shall be Rohit Sharma's partner in the first Test so Karthik has picked KL Rahul as Rohit's partner and has not played Shubman Gill. KL Rahul is the team's vice captain but has not been in good form off late whereras on the other hand Shubman Gill has been performing brilliantly in the limited overs format and also scored his maiden Test hundred against Bangladesh last year.

KL Rahul has been opening for Team India since 2021 after getting a chance after a concussion of Mayank Agarwal. Rahul has not let this opportunity go away from him and also captained Team India against Bangladesh.

Karthik unanimously picked up Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for number 3 and 4 and has also placed another debutant KS Bharat in place of injured Rishabh Pant.

Karthik has not picked any left handed batsman in the batting lineup as Ishan KIshan was also a wicketkeeping option. Karthik has played Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja as his three spinners. Also Karthik has played Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami has his two seamers.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy from Team India's point of view is very important if they have to cement their place in the World Test Championship final. Team India will have to beat Australia with a score margin of atleast two matches to confirm their spot in the World Test Championship final. The World Test Championship final is scheduled to be played at The Oval in June this year.

The first Test will begin from 9th February in Nagpur.