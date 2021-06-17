Dinesh Karthik Pulls Jasprit Bumrah's Leg For Blushing In Interview With Sanjana Ganesan

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is currently in England as he is set to make his appearance in the India vs New Zealand WTC Final as a commentator. The Tamil Nadu-based cricketer doesn't have any obligations as a player in the near future which has given him some time off. Karthik is utilizing this time as he has donned the commentator's hat for the WTC Final, as well as, The Hundred.

Dinesh Karthik shares his views on Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's latest video

The cricketer has also been pretty active on social media in recent times. On Thursday, Karthik took to Twitter and shared his views on the latest Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan video. In the video uploaded by ICC's Twitter handle, Sanjana Ganesan is seen interviewing Jasprit Bumrah. The interview was about Bumrah's Instagram posts where Sanjana is seen asking him about the story behind some of his photos.

Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and ‘the best day’ of his life.@SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/k8FKUxgQJI — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

The Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan video was loved by Karthik as he enjoyed it and found it cute. He also comically pulled Bumrah's leg for blushing during the interview. Karthik also pointed out how Sanjana Ganesan was able to hide her reactions through the mask she was wearing in the video. Here's a look at Karthik's tweet.

Hahhaha such a cute video , thoroughly enjoyed it

.Good to see @Jaspritbumrah93 blushing eh 😉, as a batter you don't see that often 😊. @SanjanaGanesan clearly hiding all her reactions through the mask. But hey, that was very sweet ❤️ #cutecouple https://t.co/h4DJk2Bvqm — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 17, 2021

Dinesh Karthik stats in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, Karthik is an integral part of the KKR side in IPL 2021. In spite of the cricketer relinquishing the team's captaincy mid-season last year, he still remains to be a part of their think tank as Eoin Morgan's deputy. Karthik amassed 123 runs in the 7 matches he played in the latest edition of the T20 competition at a decent strike rate of 138.20.

Talking about the Dinesh Karthik stats in IPL, he has featured in 203 games in his career so far, in which he has scored a total of 3946 runs with 19 half-centuries. He has a significant chance of becoming the 11th player to cross the 4000-run mark in the tournament when the competition resumes in the UAE in September.

Recently, Karthik was also announced as a part of the WTC Final as well as the The Hundred tournament’s commentary panel. Dinesh Karthik will be joined by some prominent names of cricket like Darren Sammy, Greenway, Kevin Peterson, Kumar Sangakkara, Lydia Greenway, Mel Jones, Stuart Broad, Tammy Beaumont, and Wasim Akram. The first match of The Hundred is all set to take place on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at The Kia Oval stadium in London.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage

Ahead of Jasprit Bumrah marriage, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the internet and there was a lot of curiosity around the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife name' on social media. The cricketer put an end to all the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife' conjectures on March 15 and finally confirmed his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan by directly dropping their wedding pictures along with a heartfelt caption.

