Dinesh Karthik Reacts To Clip Of Kids Watching Nidahas Trophy Final; 'This Joy Is What...'

Indian cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik reacted to an old video shot during the final match of Nidahas Trophy 2018 where two kids can be seen watching the finals between India and Bangladesh. India won the Nidahas Trophy 2018 finals against Bangladesh in a last-ball thriller. The video of the kids watching India’s final match was posted by a user named Shabbir A Bashir on the social media website Twitter. As mentioned in the post by Bashir, the kids in the video are his children. In reply to the post, Karthik reacted by saying that this is the joy players seek when they play for India.

This joy is what you play for 🇮🇳 https://t.co/HdP2dDu5br — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 9, 2021

The youngest of the two kids in the video is a boy, who is dejected upon knowing that India needs five runs off the final ball to win the match. The boy can be seen shedding tears and complaining to his parents after Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar is dismissed in the second-last ball of the match. The little boy can also be heard saying that Washington Sundar who walked onto the crease in the last ball, won’t make India win. The mother of the children can be heard pacifying the boy by saying winning and losing is a part and parcel of cricket. However, they are elated on seeing Dinesh Karthik on the crease and jump off their seats as Karthik hits bowler Soumya Sarkar for a last-ball six. They start running around the house in celebration of India’s thrilling win.

India win Nidahas Trophy 2018 final against Bangladesh

In the Nidahas Trophy in 2018 between Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India, each team played two matches with both the other teams and the top two teams made their way into the finals. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of Virat Kohli fixed their place in the finals after defeating Bangladesh by 17 runs in the fifth match of the group stage. However, Bangladesh got the better of Sri Lanka in the final group game and won the match by two wickets. In the finals, Bangladesh scored 166 runs in their allotted twenty overs. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the peak of the Indian bowling lineup, as he scalped three wickets, followed by Jaydev Unadkat’s two-wicket haul and Washington Sundar picked up a lone wicket by giving only 20 runs.

Last over of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 finals-

Chasing the target of 167 runs, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan early. However, skipper Rohit Sharma scored a half-century of 56 runs of 42 balls. Batting at no.4 KL Rahul scored a quickfire innings of 24 runs in 14 balls. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar added to India’s chase by scoring 28 and 17 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik after joining Vijay Shankar in the middle scored 23 runs off seven balls before hitting the final six of the last ball and made India win the tri-nation tournament.

(Image: @ShabbirABashir1- Twitter/ PTI)