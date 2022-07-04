Dinesh Karthik Reacts To 'highly Impressive' Cube Artwork On His India Captaincy Debut

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik recently led the country for the first time in a two-match T20 series against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. This was Karthik's first stint as Team India captain in his 18-year-long international career. To mark the occasion, a fan of Karthik made an artwork of his face using 600 Rubik's cubes. Karthik turned to Twitter on Monday to appreciate the effort and called the artwork "highly impressive".

Very nice work prithvi . Highly impressive 🙂👍❤️ https://t.co/D6GxnlyEJA — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 4, 2022

Karthik, who made his first international appearance in 2004, played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 39 T20I games before becoming the captain of the Indian side. His first match as Team India's captain was against Derbyshire on Friday. India won the game by 7 wickets with 20 balls remaining. Karthik captained his second game for India on Sunday against Northamptonshire. India again won the match by 10 runs. Karthik currently holds a 100 percent win record as captain of Team India.

As far as Karthik's individual performance in the two T20s is concerned, the 37-year-old scored a crucial 34 off 26 balls against Northamptonshire on Sunday. Earlier on Friday, he remained unbeaten at 7 off 7 balls to help India win the match against Derbyshire. Karthik also affected a run-out in the first T20 against Derbyshire.

Karthik's return to Indian squad

Karthik returned to the national squad earlier this year after a fabulous performance in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had not played a single game for India since 2019. Karthik made a comeback courtesy of his performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. He donned the role of a finisher for the Faf du Plessis-led side and helped RCB win several games with the bat single-handedly.

Karthik scored 330 runs in 16 matches for RCB this year at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of 183.33. He remained unbeaten on 10 occasions out of those 16 innings. Karthik's performance in the IPL this year has stoked talks about his selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. It will be interesting to see if Karthik can secure a place in the Indian squad for the marquee even with explosive wicketkeepers like Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan already on the side.

Image: Twitter/@prithvimosaics/Instagram/@dk00019