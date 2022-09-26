Dinesh Karthik Reacts To His & Rohit Sharma's Viral Video From India Vs Australia 1st T20I

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has reacted to the video of him and Rohit Sharma, where the latter can be seen expressing his annoyance over an incident that occurred during the first T20I of their three-match series against Australia. Karthik also reacted to another photo where Rohit was seen giving him a kiss on his helmet during the third T20I on Sunday. Karthik took to his official Instagram handle to react to the pictures, where he lauded netizens for turning them into hilarious memes.

What happened between Karthik and Rohit?

In a fun gesture, Rohit was seen holding Karthik by the neck to mock him for being unsure whether to appeal for Glenn Maxwell's dismissal during the first T20I of the series. Karthik chose not to appeal, but Rohit went upstairs for a review and was successful in having the on-field umpire's call overturned, causing Maxwell to head back to the pavilion for 1 run off 3 balls.

The second incident of Rohit giving Karthik a hug and a kiss on his helmet occurred during the third T20I of the series. Incidentally, the second incident also involved Glenn Maxwell, who came up short of his crease following Axar Patel's direct throw. However, replays showed that Karthik had disturbed the stumps before collecting the ball in his gloves. While it looked like Maxwell had survived the runout, the third umpire thought otherwise as he ruled him out. Rohit, who appeared to be excited by the dismissal gave Karthik a kiss on his helmet.

India vs Australia

As far as the series is concerned, India won the contest 2-1 courtesy of their back-to-back wins in the first and second T20Is. India beat Australia by 6 wickets in both matches to clinch the bilateral series in their favour. Axar Patel was named the player of the series for picking 8 wickets in three matches. Cameron Green of Australia finished as the highest run-scorer with 118 runs in three innings. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya finished second and third on the leading run-scorers list with 115 and 105 runs, respectively. Karthik scored 17 runs in three games at a whopping strike rate of 212.

Image: bcci.tv/Hotstar

