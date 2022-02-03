Dinesh Karthik Reacts To Viral Video Featuring Banter With Shikhar Dhawan During IPL Match

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to respond to an old viral video shared by a user and commented that those are "moments which make IPL fun". In the video, Shikhar Dhawan (who was then with the Delhi Capitals) and Dinesh Karthik (who was then with the Kolkata Knight Riders) can be seen engaging in some funny mid-match banter.

The light moment occurred during DC's innings on the third ball of the 11th over. Varun Chakravarthy was bowling to Shikhar Dhawan. The ball skid down the leg-side, with the batter failing to get anything on it. Dinesh Karthik meanwhile was quick to take the bails off and appealed for a stumping. Amid the appeal, the KKR wicketkeeper was seen animatedly pointing fingers at Shikhar Dhawan, to which the batsman had an amusing reaction as he quickly dropped to his knees, letting go of his bat as he looked towards Karthik. The KKR skipper made another gesture towards Shikhar Dhawan before the duo ended the banter as the play continued.

Indian Premier League: Would be surprised if Dhawan goes for less than 75. Cr

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has backed Dhawan to fetch a good price at the IPL auctions and said the players' consistency will play a part "Dhawan is a very consistent player at the top of the order. Teams need quality Indian players because it gives breathing space for overseas players. So, he will be sought after very eagerly and I would be surprised if he gets less than 7.5 crores" he said on his channel.

He further said that South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock could get a good pick given that he has announced he is focusing on white-ball cricket. "Quinton de Kock might get a surprise with the paycheck because he has pulled out from Tests. He's concentrating on white-ball cricket and that is a good thing for franchise cricket because he does not have to change his game up. I think he will get around 5 crores."

Dinesh Karthik too will be one to watch out for despite his age of 36. The Indian international is a big impact player as is likely to trigger a bidding war given his experience. The Indian Premier League 2022 auction is scheduled for February 12th and 13th.

Image: IPL Twitter