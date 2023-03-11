Dinesh Karthik Recalls Old Conversation On Sachin Tendulkar: 'A Rat Who Runs After Cheese'

India wicketkeeper-batsman is not only known for his skills with the bat and gloves but now has also become the part of headlines due to his commentary skills. Dinesh Karthik is often seen doing commentary during the Indian cricket team matches and is also part of the commentary panel for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.

Dinesh Karthik while doing commentary on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Karthik recalled the incident during his childhood when he went to see a match with his father and someone from the crowd introduced him to Sachin Tendulkar saying that he is a “rat who runs after the cheese.”

The stranger was certainly hailing Sachin Tendulkar for his running skills between the wickets and told how smoothly Sachin runs behind the wickets.

Karthik said: 'He runs like a rat who runs'

Karthik said during commentary, “I know vividly. In 1998, my dad took me for the first time to watch a Test match, India vs Australia. I had come to watch one batsman, Sachin Tendulkar. The person sitting next to me, a stranger in the crowd said, ‘you will enjoy watching Sachin Tendulkar bat. But also don’t forget his swift running between the wickets. He runs like a rat who runs after the cheese, but the only difference being he doesn’t get trapped. I remember these lines very vividly."

“Sachin got 155. What an innings that was, I’ll never forget it. So many sixes, one of them came right where we were sitting. We were sitting between long-on and deep midwicket. Great memories", Karthik added.

Dinesh Karthik was part of the Indian squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 but soon was dropped from the team after Team India were knocked out of the semi-final stage of the tournament.

If we talk about the match, Team India finished Day 3 at a score of 289/3 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja steady at the crease. Team India will look to take down Australia's first innings total of 480 as soon as possible on Day 4 and also grab a healthy first-innings lead.