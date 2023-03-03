Dinesh Karthik Recalls Recent Phone Call With MS Dhoni That Him Go 'wow That Is Big'

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is known for his exceptional skills behind the wickets and also for his attacking and aggressive batting. Other than his batting Dinesh Karthik is also famous for his commentary off the field in which he made his debut in the 2021 English summer.

The Indian wicketkeeper opened up on his commentary while speaking on the RCB podcast and also on a rare chat he had with former India skipper MS Dhoni. Karthik said, "I enjoyed commentary in the little stints that I did. I think I enjoyed speaking about the game, looking at it very analytically, at the same time trying to, you know, get something meaningful across to everybody who's watching this sport.

"So, you know, I always tried to make sense out of a situation in my own way and tried to articulate it in the way I thought it was", Karthik added.

MS Dhoni called me and said 'I really enjoyed the commentary': Dinesh Karthik

"And my biggest accolade came from the person that I least expected from, MS Dhoni. He called me and said: 'I really enjoyed the commentary. Very, very good. Well done", Karthik added.

"I was like, wow, thank you so much. So, that is big, you know, obviously, he watches a lot of this sport. And so to hear him say that was really good. And I was happy that you enjoyed my commentary", Karthik added.

Karthik also hailed fellow RCB mate and former India captain Virat Kohli and said, "What he has achieved as a person... he has literally carried the team for the last 10 years. His consistency and mastery over the game, I don't think anybody has achieved it in the world of cricket for a very, very long time, his dominance for about close to a decade is unparalleled."

"We have to understand that there are three different formats, and playing three different formats itself is difficult and then there he is averaging 50 in all of them, traveling abroad scoring as well", Karthik said.

"I can speak about him a lot. He is very chill, very easy, with the bowlers, the young guys", Karthik said.

Dinesh Karthik will be seen once again in RCB colors in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League which will kick start from March 31, 2023.