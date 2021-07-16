Dinesh Karthik Sends Reminder To Team India As Pant Tests Positive & Saha Isolated

Team India's preparation for the upcoming Test series against England was hit with a major blow after regular wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha were sent into isolation due to COVID-19 trouble. Pant was the first member from the Indian team to be tested positive although he is asymptomatic while Saha was sent to isolation for coming in close contact with another COVID-positive staff member. With the warm-up match against County XI scheduled for next week in Durham, the Indian team will be without their specialist keepers and will be left with the option of handing gloves to KL Rahul who has no experience of keeping wickets in Tets cricket.

Dinesh Karthik ready to don wicketkeeper gloves for Team India

With first choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in isolation, Team India are in need of a specialist keeper. Dinesh Karthik sent a reminder to skipper Virat Kohli and team management about him being ready to fulfil the role. The Tamil Nadu cricketer who is currently in England posted a photograph of his kitbag, which had KKR’s logo –the franchise that he plays for in the IPL. Karthik made his debut as a commentator during the India-New Zealand WTC final and since then he has been a regular feature in the commentary box in England’s next two series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Dinesh Karthik hopeful of making India comeback for T20 World Cup

Despite talking up commentary duties, the veteran wicket-keeper is hopeful of making the cut for Team India's T20 World Cup Squad. While speaking to PTI he said "A lot would depend on how the IPL goes, so looking forward to do well for KKR and let's see if that helps me (make the Indian team)." He further stated, "Well, playing for India is always hard. You only realise (when you are outside) how tough the sport is. The stats say I have done well over a period of time. If I do well in the second half of IPL, who knows?".

All you need to know about India's tour of England

Team India will face England in the first Test at Trent Bridge from August 4-8, while the second match will get underway at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

