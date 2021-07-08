Dinesh Karthik Shares Hilarious Incident While Playing Under Ganguly As 'Dada' Turns 49

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has come forward and wished his former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly as he turned 49 on Thursday, July 8. Karthik has made his international debut at the age of 19 under Sourav Ganguly during the dead-rubber third ODI against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's in September 2004.

Karthik's birthday wish for Dada

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dinesh Karthik had posted an image of him and Sourav Ganguly exchanging pleasantries and then wished 'Dada' a very happy birthday after which the middle-order batsman mentioned that he can never forget his debut for India under the latter's captaincy as well as his support.

Shubho Jonmodin Dada 🎂 @SGanguly99

Can never forget my debut for India under your captaincy and your support.

Have a great one! pic.twitter.com/xajDs91g7T — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 8, 2021

However, in another tweet, 'DK' had shared a video where he is explaining how he unknowingly made the reigning Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President angry during a crunch knockout game of an ICC tournament.

In the video, the Tamil Nadu cricketer is interacting with the sports broadcaster Gaurav Kapoor on a show titled 'Breakfast With Champions' and that is when he revealed the incident that made the then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly lash out at him during the 2004 Champions Trophy where India were playing Pakistan in a must-win match. In fact, both teams were battling for a place in the semi-finals. "So this was in the 2004 Champions Trophy. Dada (Sourav Ganguly) was captain. I was 18-19 years old. I wasn't a part of the playing 11", said Dinesh Karthik recollecting the incident.

Karthik then added that as a substitute when one wicket had fallen, he took water and went on the field. He knew he wanted to stop but the grass did not allow him to stop and he was not able to break either.

"So I just banged into Dada and he went 2-3 steps ahead. Then Dada turns at me and says aise logo ko kidhar kidhar se laatein hai re? Kaun hain re yeh?", DK added.