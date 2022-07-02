Dinesh Karthik Shows Unhappiness Over England Cricket Board's Headline After Pant's Knock

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has slammed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over a title of a video on their official YouTube channel. The video in concern is the highlights of Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test match between India and England. The ECB uploaded the video with a headline reading, "Joe Root Dismisses Dominant Pant". The title was referring to Pant's dismissal towards the end of the third session on Day 1. He was dismissed by Root on 146 off 111 balls.

Karthik turned to Twitter to lambast ECB for the title as he believes, it could have been much better with something centering around Pant and his amazing century. Here's what Karthik said about the video and its title.

"After such an engrossing, enthralling days play, I'm sure the headline can be much better and apt than this @ECB_cricket. That knock by @RishabhPant17 land the quality of test cricket played by both sides were as good as it can be and this is how you sum up a day," Karthik wrote in his tweet.

That knock by @RishabhPant17 land the quality of test cricket played by both sides were as good as it can be and this is how you sum up a day 🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/T51tBycL6W — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 2, 2022

Pant's heroics at Edgbaston

Pant single-handedly took the game away from England as he smashed 146 off 111 balls, including 19 boundaries and four sixes. Pant forged a crucial 222-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to help India recover from a shaky start that saw their top-order collapse for just 98 runs on the board.

Pant smashed England bowlers all around the park to put the pressure back on the hosts. He specifically targetted their key spinner Jack Leach. England skipper Ben Stokes was forced to call Joe Root to bowl at Pant after Leach was unable to contain the Indian keeper.

Root managed to dismiss Pant after being smashed by the Indian batter all around the ground for a couple of overs. Meanwhile, India finished their day at 338/7 in 73 overs. On Day 2, India scored quickly to reach 416 by the end of their first innings. Jadeja also scored a century in the match. Jasprit Bumrah was one of the players who contributed to India's total on Day 2. England are currently batting at 31/2 in 6.3 overs.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI

