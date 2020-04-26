Dinesh Karthik Takes A Dig At Hardik Pandya's 'coffee' Fiasco, Gets Rib-tickling Response

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik conducted an interactive live session on Instagram recently for his fans as the cricketing world also remains locked indoors amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The cricketer teamed up with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the live session and poked fun at him while entertaining the fans with their trivia talk. Karthik referred to an infamous talk-show controversy that Pandya had been a part of and asked the fans to ask him decent questions during their interaction.

Karthik took a dig at Pandya and said, "It's been a year since Hardik drank coffee". Hardik Pandya was quick to reply that he had developed a taste for green tea now and does not drink coffee anymore. He made a hilarious statement as he revealed, "I don't drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me. I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee".

Another fun incident during the live session had been when Hardik's elder brother Krunal Pandya joined them and showed a throwback photo of the ace cricketer from when he was 13 years old. Krunal revealed that Hardik had been a stylish boy and had coloured his hair as a kid as he showed the picture on his phone. Dinesh Karthik took this opportunity to pull Hardik's leg once again as he quipped, "it looks like someone has chewed betel and spit it out".

Have a look:

Krunal Pandya shown 13-year old Hardik Pandya who coloured his hair. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CgryZnJ5vL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2020

Dk: jaise koi paan khaake thook diya ho — Amy (@Middlclssmowgli) April 25, 2020

The coffee controversy

Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya landed themselves in a big controversy when their appearance on a popular Indian talk show earned them a lot of criticism from experts and fans. Rahul and Pandya passed some comments on the show which were termed as 'distasteful and sexist'. As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also banned the players for a few matches after the incident.

