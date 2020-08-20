Dinesh Karthik Takes Blinder In 2005 Zimbabwe Test, Thanks Netizen For Video: Watch

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik made his international debut with an ODI against England in 2004. Since then, the stylish batsman from Tamil Nadu played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is through his recurring appearances for the country. While he is no longer a primary contender for the wicketkeeper’s slot in any of the formats, the cricketer snared some stunners behind the stumps for the Indian team. Quite recently, Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter and thanked a user after stumbling upon a rare gem he pulled off in Zimbabwe back in 2005.

A throwback to Dinesh Karthik’s screamer back in 2005

Under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, the Indian team toured Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series in September 2005. A then 20-year-old Dinesh Karthik was also a part of the line-up as India’s wicketkeeper. In the second of the two Tests played at the Harare Sports Club, Karthik flew to his right to snare a remarkable catch after pacer Zaheer Khan induced an outside edge off batsman Dion Ebrahim.

Dinesh Karthik’s flying effort against Zimbabwe in 2005, watch video

Y'all surely remember @DineshKarthik 's epic catch at Durban 2007 or the famous stumping at Lord's 2004 but how many of you remember this fantastic catch he took against Zimbabwe in 2005?@bhogleharsha & Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on young Karthik in commenatry. pic.twitter.com/Ian070wBg3 — Mainak Sinha🏏📽️ (@cric_archivist) August 20, 2020

Interestingly, Dinesh Karthik himself took note of the recently shared video on Twitter. On Thursday, August 20, he took to the microblogging site and wrote that he had been searching for the same footage for a long time. He admitted to searching the video on YouTube by trying out various possible keywords and captions but to no avail. The seasoned campaigner later thanked the Twitter user for sharing the archive video.

I've been searching for this video for a long long time. This is a great example of "Social media if used wisely can put a smile on anyone"



Thanks so so much mainak @cric_archivist.I used all my brains in YouTube with various captions but to no avail. So happy you got it 🙂😊 https://t.co/RzYWSmPQLA — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 20, 2020

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik in Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik is now slated to appear for the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He first joined the two-time winners back in 2018 and was appointed as their captain prior to the same edition. In the upcoming much-awaited event, Dinesh Karthik is expected to be reunited with his fellow Kolkata Knight Riders veterans like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and will also be joined by several newcomers like Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton among others.

Image credits: ICC Twitter