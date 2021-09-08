Dinesh Karthik Terms Move To Name Dhoni As India's Mentor For World Cup As 'masterstroke'

Team India's wicket-keeper batsman and commentator Dinesh Karthik lauded BCCI and the selectors for choosing 'one hell of a team' for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The BCCI on Wednesday announced an 18-man squad for the T20 World including three players in the standby list. Indian cricket fans burst into happiness when BCCI Secretary Jay announced that Team India's former skipper MS Dhoni will be mentoring the 'Men In Blue' for the T20 World Cup.

Now, Dinesh Karthik who is currently in the UAE for the IPL Phase 2, has responded to the team selection and hailed BCCI's 'masterstroke' for appointing MS Dhoni as a mentor. Karthik also expressed his best wishes to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for managing to make into the World Cup squad.

That is one HELL of a team . Well done selectors .



M S DHONI - that's a master stroke too 😉💞🙂



Congrats to everyone but more so to @ashwinravi99 and @chakaravarthy29 from my neck of the woods. Well done boys 👍❤️ https://t.co/ovJlGBH95g — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 8, 2021

'Varun Chakravarthy could emerge as the best bowler,' says Dinesh Karthik

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik had made a bold prediction during an ICC Digital Show. Dinesh Karthik had predicted that mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy might emerge as the best bowler of the T20 World Cup. Varun Chakravarthy debuted for Team India in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series.

"My choice is a guy called Varun Chakravarthy. I feel he’s got something really special in him. If India goes all the way, I can promise you this boy that I’m speaking about will have played a major role in them moving forward in this tournament. Remember the name ‘Varun Chakravarthy’, "Karthik had said.

Apart from Chakravarthy, Dinesh Karthik had also predicted top scorer batsman in the T20 World Cup. Karthik had predicted that it will be a close competition between Team India's opener Rohit Sharma and Australia's David Warner when it comes to who will be the top scorer of the tournament.

"Both of them open the innings. Both of them are solid players. I would put money on either one of them. Both are very hungry. Rohit Sharma and World Cups, they’re synonymous. They just love each other. They find ways to help each other out. If India are to do well he is somebody who needs to fire for them up top. David Warner hasn’t played cricket for Australia for some time now. A hungry David Warner is a scary David Warner. He will come all guns blazing. I’m expecting some big things from him,"Karthik had stated.

(Image Credits: DK00019-Instagram/AICC/Twitter)