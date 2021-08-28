Last Updated:

Dinesh Karthik To Leave England Vs India Test Commentary Panel For IPL 2021 Preparations

Dinesh Karthik is set to leave the commentary panel after England vs India Headingley Test to take part in the second phase of the IPL 2021 starting Sep 19

Karthik Nair
Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has entertained one and all with his unique commentary skills, and as a broadcaster, part-time weatherman, and interviewer during his time in the United Kingdom. Karthik has been in the UK since June where he covered the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand and is now a part of the commentary panel for the ongoing five-match England vs India Test series. However, after nearly three months of providing power-packed entertainment, 'DK' will now be bidding adieu to the commentary panel.

Dinesh Karthik leaving commentary panel

It has now been confirmed that Dinesh Karthik would be leaving for the UAE to participate in the second phase of the IPL 2021 that gets underway on September 19 after the conclusion of the Headingley Test match. Karthik, who is still an active cricketer, represents the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, one of the passionate Indian cricket fans was seen holding a placard during the ongoing Test match at Headingley, Leeds with a message that read 'DK, we’ll miss your analytical skills' thus showing his love for the 2007 T20 World Cup winner's analysis of the game. 

KKR hoping to make amends in the second leg

Prior to the indefinite postponement of the tournament on May 4, KKR were languishing at the seventh position with just a couple of wins under their belt from seven matches and four points in their tally. The Eoin Morgan-led side would now be hoping to make amends in the second phase of the marquee tournament as the race to the playoffs heats up.

IPL phase 2 to kick-off with a blockbuster clash

The IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with the final set of matches to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10, with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and October 13, respectively. 

