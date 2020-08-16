Dinesh Karthik Wants BCCI To Retire '#7' Jersey As MS Dhoni Bids Adieu To Intl Cricket

Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik appealed to the BCCI to retire the iconic 'no. 7 jersey' sported by World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni as the latter announced his retirement from international cricket. Captain Cool shocked the world with his sudden decision to call it a day from the international formats of the game on Saturday, as he took to Instagram to make the announcement via a video. Sharing a picture of MS Dhoni and himself snapped right before the 2019 World Cup semis, Dinesh Karthik wished MS Dhoni luck in his second innings post his retirement and predicted that MS Dhoni would have surprises in store for all even after his retirement. Taking to Twitter, Dinesh Karthik appealed to BCCI to retire MS Dhoni's jersey from white-ball cricket as he bid adieu to Captain Cool.

Dinesh Karthik wants MS Dhoni's jersey retired

This is the last photo taken after our semis at the World Cup.lots of great memories through this journey. I hope the @bcci retire the #7 jersey in white ball cricket ❤️



Good luck with your second innings in life , I’m sure you’ll have a lot of surprises for us there too 🙂💖 pic.twitter.com/4kX4uPhPOO — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 16, 2020

MS Dhoni announces retirement

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

MS Dhoni's illustrious career

Skipper MS Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004, was entrusted with the captaincy of Team India in 2007 for T20s and ODIs and later on in 2008 for Tests. Widely regarded as the best wicketkeeper-batsman and captain, MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from Tests in 2014 surprisingly at the end of series against Australia. MS Dhoni has numerous accolades to his name including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Padma Shri which is India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan which is India's third-highest civilian honour and has also been conferred with honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. The last international outing of the World Cup-winning skipper came from the semi-finals against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup following which MS Dhoni was on a break from international cricket. After months of speculation about his future, MS DShoni announced his retirement on Saturday, putting to rest the rumours surrounding his future course with the Men in Blue.

