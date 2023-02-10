Dinesh Karthik's Pre-day 2 Prediction Eerily Comes True In 1st Test: 'See How This Ages'

Star Team India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik reminded fans of his bold prediction after Day 2 of the first India vs Australia Test match in Nagpur concluded. The 37-year-old had predicted that the Rohit Sharma-led side would bat the whole of the second day after ending the first day of play at 77 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Team India dominate Day 2 of Nagpur Test

Rohit Sharma led from the front as he conjured up one of his most impressive Test hundreds under pressure against a quality Australian attack to help Team India register a 144-run lead in the series-opener after ending the day two at 321 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Rohit, who scored 120 runs off 212 deliveries, displayed class and composure of the highest order and in the process became the first Indian captain to have scored a century in all three formats.

While Rohit's ninth Test hundred came at a crucial time, Ravindra Jadeja's (66 not out) 18th half-century is also equally important. Jadeja once again showed his true worth by adding 61 runs for the sixth wicket with Rohit and another 81 runs for the unconquered eighth wicket with Axar Patel (52 batting), who is also playing a fine hand.

It was a battle of attrition for Indian batters, especially Rohit and Jadeja with the home team putting on board 244 runs on the second day. On a slow track where other batters found the run-scoring extremely difficult, the Indian captain was concentration-personified. It took Rohit 171 balls to reach his hundred.

He hit 15 boundaries and two sixes in a knock that spanned more than four and a half hours. But the hallmark of his innings was the rotation of strike and how he traded risk for caution. He was eventually dismissed by Australian captain Pat Cummins with an unplayable delivery that was not only fast but also moved away late after pitching. After exerting their dominance in the first two days of play, Team India will now hope to bat for as long as possible on the third day and end their innings with a big lead.

(Inputs from PTI)