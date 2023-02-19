'Disappointed': Former Australian Skipper Shocked By Australia’s Shocking Day 3 Collapse

Australia had an unforgettable start to day 3 as their whole innings was wrapped up by the Indian spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for a score of 113. Australia started day 3 from their overnight score of 61/1 with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne resuming the innings for Australia.

Former Australian players like Allan Border and Mathew Hayden are really disappointed after Australia's batting collapse. Former Australia captain Allan Border was disappointed and shocked after Australia's batting collapse.

Border said: 'I’m angry about the way they went about it today'

“I’m angry about the way they went about it today. It was a panicky, frenetic sort of batting ... nobody got in there to stem the flow with some good defensive cricket. They were all just getting out playing sweep shot, reverse sweep to just about every ball. You can’t get away with that on that sort of track. You’ve got to have a method", Border said.

Former opener Matthew Hayden was also left disappointed while doing commentary in the match. Hayden said, “These are world-class players, and they’ve got everything to win and everything to lose in this session. But what we’ve seen here is a disaster for Australia. They’ve gone way over the edge in terms of their aggressive play."

Australia started day 3 with a boundary in the first over and had cleared there intentions but it didn't take much time for R Ashwin to remove Travis Head. After Head's wicket Australia batting line up fell like a deck of cards and the whole team was bowled out for a score of 113.

Ravindra Jadeja starred again with the ball by picking up another fifer and dismissed seven Aussie batsmen. Jadeja is having a dream comeback on the cricket field after the series as he was the man of the match in the first Test of the series where he picked 5 wickets in the first innings and also scored a fifty while batting.

Australia were also bashed by the Indian bowlers in the Nagpur Test and were handed over a defeat by an innings and 132 runs. Team India are already 1-0 ahead and are also close to winning the second Test.