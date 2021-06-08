'Disappointed' Shane Warne Analyses England's Negative Approach After Drawing Lord's Test

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has expressed his disappointment at England batsmen's approach on Day 5 of the first Test match against New Zealand that was contested at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

Chasing a stiff target of 273 on the final day's play, the hosts tried to make a match of it as opener Dom Sibley valiantly hung around in the middle after seeing off the new ball well.

However, despite losing a lesser number of wickets, England failed to get the job done as Joe Root & Co. put no effort to win the game by not intending to go for the kill, as the match eventually ended in a draw.

Shane Warne questions England batsmen's intent

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Shane Warne wrote that he was very disappointed with the negative approach shown by Root & Co. on Day 5 of the opening Test match. Giving further clarification on the same, Shane Warne, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game mentioned that the English side never even contemplated chasing down a very gettable total and ended up missing out on a huge opportunity to show how to chase on the fifth & final day of the contest and at the same time, did not do any justice to add excitement for the spectators, viewers and more importantly Test Cricket.

Shane Warne concluded by tagging his former England cricketing rivals and current cricket pundits including the likes of Robert Key, Nasser Hussain, and, Michael Vaughan.

Disappointed at the negative approach from England y’day as they never even contemplated chasing down a very getable total. A huge opportunity missed on how to chase on the 5th day, plus exciting for spectators, viewers & test cricket ! @robkey612 @nassercricket @MichaelVaughan — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 7, 2021

Lord's Test ends in a stalemate

On Sunday i.e. Day 5 of the opening Test match, the Kiwis declared their innings at 169/6 and set England a target of 273 runs. The hosts in reply were 136/3 with opener Dom Sibley holding one end strongly during a stiff chase. He was ably supported by middle-order batsmen Ollie Pope who remained unbeaten on 20 off 41 deliveries that included three boundaries.

Sibley took the attack to the BlackCaps bowlers and went on to score a vital half-century. He scored a painstaking 60 by consuming 207 deliveries and remained at the crease right till the very end as what was expected to be a good contest ended in a stalemate. The opening batsman's knock included three fours at a strike rate of almost 29.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway was adjudged the Man of the Match for an outstanding double century on debut. The two teams will now battle it out in the second and final Test match that will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday i.e. June 10.