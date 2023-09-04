'Disappointed With The Effort': Former ODI World Cup Winners Tear Into Team India

India take on Nepal in their second game in the Asia Cup. With the ICC ODI World Cup just around the corner, The Men In Blue would want to use this stage as a preparatory stage for the upcoming cricketing extravaganza. Indian bowlers didn't have the perfect start as Nepal batsmen made merry on a pitch which had some help for the pacers. They did have a bit of a batting collapse but the tail-enders managed to hold on at the crease and they finally managed to post a respectable total of 230.

3 things you need to know

India are playing their second Asia Cup game

The first game was washed away due to rain

India will need a win against Nepal to qualify to the next stage

Matthew Hayden and Ravi Shastri applauded Nepal's batting effort

Fomer Australian opener Matthew Hayden and Ravi Shastri dissected India's bowling and they showered praises on the Nepal batting lineup for their heroics. They opened up on Star Sports,

Also Read: India's biggest issue ahead of ODI World Cup revealed, it's not no. 4 batsman or all-round

Shastri: put into bat on a surface like this which had a bit of moisture and something there for the fast bowlers I think Nepal did an outstanding job.

Hayden: Even tonight for the 12th times since 2022 another 50+ partnership in those back end, in those last four. That's why Jasprit Bumrah is so good at the back end. Terrific opportunity for Nepal as well. They are probably 50-60 runs short of par score and still there is some pressure and India will feel it.

Also Read: India vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Shastri: They will be disappointed with the effort. No one does that on purpose but they will be disappointed as they let Nepal off the hook early on and you could see the body language of the Nepal batsmen immediately after that.

They didn't hold back. They went after the bowling, they hit those sixes and that confidence rubbed off on the middle order and even the lower order. The fight that they showed in the last five overs some good shot played there.

I think from Nepal's point of view The Indian crowd has been outnumbered by the Nepal crowd.

IND vs NEP playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Hardik Pandya (Vice-capt.), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (Capt.), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan K.C., Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish G.C., Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud.