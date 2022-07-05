'Disgusted And Appalled': Netizens Demand Life Ban For Racist England Fans At Edgbaston

Following the massive complaints of racism during the England vs India match, several netizens have taken to social media to demand that those fans at Edgbaston be issued a life ban. Several fans, who were at the receiving end of racism, registered a complaint with the England Cricket Board (ECB), who are understood to have begun an investigation.

England vs India: ECB begin investigation into racism allegations

The England Cricket Board released a statement in the late hours of Monday that they were concerned to hear about reports of racist abuse and that they were in contact with their colleagues at Edgbaston, who would investigate. They concluded the tweet by stating that 'there is no place for racism in cricket.'

We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

Via another tweet, the ECB stated that Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive environment. The England Cricket Board also added that any victim of any kind of discrimination could report it via the link they provided.

Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive environment. If you’ve experienced or witnessed any discrimination, find out how to report it here: https://t.co/M7NjhFVPwg — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

England vs India: Netizens appalled by racism in stands

Following the massive allegations of racism during the fifth and final England vs India Test, several netizens took to Twitter to slam the behaviour of some of the English fans. They believe that this was some of the 'most disgusting racist behaviour and language' they have ever seen and experienced. One fan also went to the extent of stating that they were appalled by the racism and that the England Cricket Board should issue a life ban for all the perpetrators.

Yesterday England crowd shamelessly passed demeaning comments on Indians but the cricket experts will talk just about Virat Kohli's on field aggression. Fact is only this man gives them the treatment they deserve. pic.twitter.com/NoyJgH5OGP — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) July 5, 2022

It seems that @Edgbaston staff allowed people to get away with open racism at the test. I wish I could have some faith that @ECB_cricket might do something about it. Absolute disgrace. https://t.co/M2xTbgjio1 — H (@aitchyrobinson) July 4, 2022

The most disgusting racist behaviour and language I have ever seen and experienced today @Edgbaston. Never in my life did I expect this could happen. Racism is rife in 2022. @ECB_cricket #NoRoomforRacism #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/9ZvkA3fSCa — Dhruv Patel (@Dh2uv) July 4, 2022

Anyone know those guy?



He was at the #ENGvIND Test match at Edgbaston yesterday in the Hollies Stand and was repeatedly racist towards Indian fans by using the P word and by using tropes about smelling of curry.@ECB_cricket are investigating several allegations of racism. pic.twitter.com/5fnUiRPZEG — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) July 5, 2022

I was at Edgbaston today, in the Hollies stand and I am disgusted and appalled to hear about racism taking place just a few blocks away from where I was sat. It’s not good enough people. Be better. Life bans for those involved. Cricket is a game for everyone — TheCricketMen (@thecricketmen) July 4, 2022

Root & Bairstow smack centuries to help England tie Test series 2-2

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow shredded India with unbeaten centuries as England rewrote history by winning their series-deciding test by seven wickets on the last day of the fifth test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Needing 119 more runs to register its highest successful run chase of 378 in test cricket, England cruised to 378-3 half an hour before lunch with yet another blockbuster chase of the summer. Root crafted his third test hundred of the season to be 142 not out while Bairstow’s purple patch continued as he reached 114 not out – his second century of the test and fourth in his last five innings.

(Inputs from ANI)