'Disgusted And Appalled': Netizens Demand Life Ban For Racist England Fans At Edgbaston

England vs India: Several fans, who were at the receiving end of racism registered a complaint with the ECB, who are understood to have begun an investigation.

England vs India

Following the massive complaints of racism during the England vs India match, several netizens have taken to social media to demand that those fans at Edgbaston be issued a life ban. Several fans, who were at the receiving end of racism, registered a complaint with the England Cricket Board (ECB), who are understood to have begun an investigation.

England vs India: ECB begin investigation into racism allegations

The England Cricket Board released a statement in the late hours of Monday that they were concerned to hear about reports of racist abuse and that they were in contact with their colleagues at Edgbaston, who would investigate. They concluded the tweet by stating that 'there is no place for racism in cricket.' 

Via another tweet, the ECB stated that Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive environment. The England Cricket Board also added that any victim of any kind of discrimination could report it via the link they provided.

England vs India: Netizens appalled by racism in stands

Following the massive allegations of racism during the fifth and final England vs India Test, several netizens took to Twitter to slam the behaviour of some of the English fans. They believe that this was some of the 'most disgusting racist behaviour and language' they have ever seen and experienced. One fan also went to the extent of stating that they were appalled by the racism and that the England Cricket Board should issue a life ban for all the perpetrators.

Root & Bairstow smack centuries to help England tie Test series 2-2

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow shredded India with unbeaten centuries as England rewrote history by winning their series-deciding test by seven wickets on the last day of the fifth test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Needing 119 more runs to register its highest successful run chase of 378 in test cricket, England cruised to 378-3 half an hour before lunch with yet another blockbuster chase of the summer. Root crafted his third test hundred of the season to be 142 not out while Bairstow’s purple patch continued as he reached 114 not out – his second century of the test and fourth in his last five innings.

