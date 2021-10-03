'Disheartening To See His Love Affair With SRH Unravelling Like This': Pietersen On Warner

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen said David Warner looks 'disillusioned' and believes that there are things happening behind the scenes at Sunrisers Hyderabad that people don't know about. Talking about Warner's exclusion from the team, Pietersen said it is 'disheartening' to see his love affair with SRH unravel like the way it has in the ongoing season, especially after looking at the contributions he has made towards the franchise for the past 4-5 years.

"David Warner just is Sunrisers Hyderabad, so it’s disheartening to see his love affair with the franchise unravelling like this. He has scored so many runs for them over the years, captained them to the title, and has been at the heart and soul of everything that they do. He looks totally disillusioned now, and there are clearly things happening behind the scenes that we don’t know about," Pietersen wrote in his blog of Betway Insider.

What happened with Warner?

Warner suffered a major blow earlier this year after he was removed as SRH captain following a series of poor performances, both from him and his teammates that resulted in the franchise losing five out of the first six matches it played in IPL 2021. The matter turned worse for Warner after he was dropped from the starting XI ahead of the penultimate match of IPL 2021 phase one, which was held in India. However, Warner returned to the playing XI once the season resumed in the UAE but was dropped again after scoring just 2 runs in the first two games.

Warner is the most prolific overseas player in the IPL. He has more runs than any other foreign player who has played in the IPL. Warner also has the best average amongst the highest run-scorers in the IPL, including both Indian and overseas players. Warner captained SRH for four and a half years and led the side to its maiden IPL title in 2016. Warner remained the top scorer for SRH in every season he played since 2015, except for the one currently underway in the UAE. The Australian batting powerhouse has already hinted at leaving the franchise ahead of the next mega auction but has said that Hyderabad will always remain in his heart.

