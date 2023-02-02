Dismal Average Of 10: How Things Went Downhill For Ishan Kishan Since ODI Double Century

On 10th December 2022, it looked like Ishan Kishan was on the top of the world as the Team India opener scored a double hundred against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Team India had lost the series but Ishan Kishan had proved to be a huge positive for Team India and it felt like he can fill the shoes of Rohit Sharma as an opener in the future.

The young opener also broke Chris Gayle’s record of hitting the fastest double hundred and also became the youngest Indian to hit a double hundred. His record was later broken by Shubman Gill.

All the cricket experts thought that he shall be a partner of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the near future. Former Australia bowler Brett Lee thought that Ishan will be a sure-shot opener for Team India in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

From 210 to 94 in 9 matches

Things have changed now for Ishan Kishan as he has not been able to continue his form after his 210-run knock. Ishan scored 37 in the next match he played against Sri Lanka at home. This is Ishan’s highest score after the 210 as he failed to score in the next two T20Is with a score of 2 and 1. Ishan was not included in the ODI team against Sri Lanka as KL Rahul returned to the playing XI for Team India.

The experts believed that Ishan would gain momentum in the series against New Zealand but the opener didn’t have a great series and only scored 30 runs in three matches.

The Jharkhand opener's woes continued in the T20I series as well and he just managed to score 24 runs in three games. It has been nine innings now since the 210-run innings now and Ishan has just scored 94 runs at an average of just over 10. Even in the last T20I in Ahmedabad, Ishan only managed to score 1 runs before getting dismissed.

The competition for the opening spot in Team India has increased a lot these days and Ishan would like to regain his form if he wants to cement his place in the opening position ahead of the ODI World Cup in India.