'Dived 2 Years Late': MS Dhoni's Heroic Lunge To Avoid IPL Runout Reminds Fans Of WC 2019

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni seemed to be in a perfect frame of mind during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2021 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. While he did succeed in making his bat talk to some extent, it was his brilliant athleticism on the 22 yards that stood out the most.

It so happened that MS Dhoni who had come out to bat at his usual seventh spot ended up pushing a delivery bowled by Rahul Tewatia to covers and set off for a risky single. However, Ravindra Jadeja showed a great presence of mind and sent him back but, Dhoni who was well short from the strikers' end put in a brilliant dive and succeeded in saving his wicket.

After having watched 'Captain Cool' grounded his bat on time to prolong his stay at the crease, the passionate cricket fans wondered whether the dive had come 21 months late and why he did not show the same situation awareness during Team India's World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand.

'This dive, that day!'

When Dhoni-Jadeja's rescue act went in vain

The Indian bowlers had done a tremendous job in restricting New Zealand to a manageable total of 239. However, their run chase got off to a disastrous start when they were reduced to 5/3 and then 24/4. When the Men In Blue were in a hopeless position at 92/6, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) carried out the rescue act. The duo added 116 runs for the seventh-wicket stand and at one point, it seemed as if a fourth World Cup final appearance was on the cards.

However, with the asking rate climbing up, both batsmen had to take risks and Jadeja perished by playing a rash stroke off Trent Boult as he was caught by skipper Kane Williamson at mid-off. The onus was on MS Dhoni to finish things off in style and he kept the fans and viewers on their feet by slashing Lockie Ferguson to a six to the on-side. However, a sharp throw from Martin Guptill on the following delivery saw Dhoni short of his crease when he was running back for a risky second run in order to take the strike.

The Indian resistance was cut short post his dismissal and it meant that they had to wait for another four years to win their third 50-overs World Cup trophy. The two-time world champions were bundled out for 221 as the Black Caps won the contest by 18 runs to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup final.

