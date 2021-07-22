DJ Bravo, Murali Karthik Troll Stuart Broad For Predicting England's Win At T20 World Cup

England pacer Stuart Broad believes his country will win the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, claiming that the Eoin Morgan-led squad has "almost all their bases covered." Broad, who was on the commentary panel for England's T20I series against Pakistan, believes the Three Lions have a good chance of winning the T20 World Cup later this year. Broad made the remark after seeing Morgan lift the trophy following their series-clinching victory against Pakistan on Tuesday. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, on the other hand, has responded to Broad's remark, mocking the English pacer for not giving the defending champions a chance.

'Let's wait and see'

"I was just watching Morgs [Morgan] lift the trophy, and I think we will win the World Cup. We have got so many bases covered. It’s all looking pretty rosy," Broad had said while commentating on Sky Sports. "Didn’t know Stuart Broad turn comedian now. All the best to all teams tho. Let’s wait and see," Bravo wrote in the comment section of ESPNcricinfo‘s Instagram post while responding to the veteran English pacer.

Former India international Murali Karthik also trolled Broad for suggesting England will win the T20 World Cup this year. "I think England jinx their own team by saying it's coming home for everything even when the Trophy is Millions of miles away...," Karthik wrote referring to England's slogan 'It's coming home!' for the recently-concluded Euro 2020, where the hosts lost to Italy in the final.

England is currently the world's top-ranked T20I team, with players like Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer on the squad. England definitely has a chance to win the marquee ICC event this year, but they will face stiff competition from defending champions West Indies and Virat Kohli-led India on difficult UAE pitches, given the two sides are going as favourites into the T20 World Cup.

Image: Mufaddal_Vohra/StuartBroad/Twitter/MuraliKarthik/Insta