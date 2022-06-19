'DK Has Overlapped Him': Ex-India Player Reckons It'll Be Hard For Pant To Play In T20 WC

Veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has become the spotlight of Indian cricket, ever since he made it back to the national team after a three-year-long gap. He is one of the top players for the Men in Blue in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, having played a leading role in India’s win in the 4th T20I. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 approaching, Karthik remains in line to get a place in the Indian squad for the prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is currently leading the squad against the Proteas squad, and former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels Karthik has overlapped Pant at the moment. "I think if you select the next T20 team, then DK stays in the XI without a doubt. KL Rahul comes back as and when he is fit, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, I think those 3-4 guys walk into the side. So, I feel Rishabh Pant will find it hard to get a place in that XI," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

"I think DK has overlapped Rishabh Pant at least at the moment. I can't say about the future, but at the moment you would pick DK any time in front of Rishabh Pant," Jaffer added. In the ongoing series against South Africa, Rishabh Pant started by scoring 29 runs in 16 balls in the first T20I. However, things went downhill from there on for the skipper, as he managed to score 5, 6, and 17 in the next three games.

On the other hand, Karthik has scored 92 runs so far in the series, including the knock of 55 runs in 27 balls during the fourth T20I. He has been named in India’s T20I squad, which will travel to Ireland later this month for a two-match assignment. The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia in the month of October.

Dale Steyn reveals his thoughts on the Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant battle

Having said that, former South African cricketer Dale Steyn also revealed his thoughts on the battle between Pant and Karthik for a place in the squad. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Steyn said, “I think if you want to win World Cups, you pick a guy who is in form that guy is going to win you the World Cup. If he is in a purple patch and is red hot, you pick that guy. Teams will pick on reputation but DK is in such fantastic form, and if he continues he will be one of the first names written down on the plane when India tour for the World Cup”.

(Image: bcci.tv)