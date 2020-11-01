DLSW Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League Live

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club will battle it out with Kowloon Cricket Club in the Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament on Sunday, November 1. The match will be played at the Kowloon Cricket Club at 11:30 am IST. Here is a look at our DLSW vs KCC match prediction and DLSW vs KCC Dream11 team.

DLSW vs KCC live: DLSW vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

DLSW have not made a great start to the tournament as they lost their opening fixture to Hong Kong Cricket Club by 17 runs. Chasing 200, DLSW could only manage 182/8 in 20 overs, handing their opponents an easy win. Waqas Khan was the top scorer for this side and they will be hoping for him to continue his form with the bat in this fixture.

KCC leapt to the top of the points table last weekend, while PACC opened their campaign with a win. This means that there is plenty at stake for all 4 sides this Sunday, as we enter Week 3 of the #PLT20. Read on to learn more:https://t.co/Atrsn9ofv8@FanCode #HKCricket pic.twitter.com/RCx03S2SZu — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) October 30, 2020

On the other hand, KCC had to fight hard before registering a 3-wicket win over Hong Kong Cricket Club in their previous match. They are on a two-match winning streak and will be hoping to make it a hat-trick of wins by beating DLSW in the upcoming match.

DLSW vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the DLSW vs KCC Dream11 team

DLSW vs KCC Dream11 prediction: DLSW squad for DLSW vs KCC Dream11 team

Ikram Hussain, Upul Rupasinghe, Waqas Khan, Navdeep Singh, Abdul Urslan, Ibraheem Ishaq, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Dhananjay Rao, Mohsin Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Mehran Zeb, Asad Nawaz Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, A Hussain

DLSW vs KCC Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for DLSW vs KCC Dream11 team

Ryan Buckley, Nizakat Khan, Alex Nash, Jack Metters, Adil Mehmood, Elliot Andrews, Rahul Sharma, Asad Nawaz Khan, Rory Caines, Adit Gorawara, Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Charlie Wallis, Luke Jones, Elliot Scrivener, Martin Versfeld

DLSW vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DLSW vs KCC Dream11 team

W Khan

A Khan

A Trivedi

DLSW vs KCC match prediction: DLSW vs KCC Dream11 team

DLSW vs KCC live: DLSW vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our DLSW vs KCC Dream11 prediction, KCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DLSW vs KCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and DLSW vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DLSW vs KCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Hong Kong Cricket YouTube

