Do CSK Have Most Number Of Twitter Followers Amongst All IPL 2021 Teams?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most celebrated cricket events in the world. Every year fans tune in large numbers to see their favourite teams battle against each other for the prestigious IPL trophy. This year the IPL 2021 teams will battle in the 14th edition of the league in India. Over the years, the Chennai Super Kings have amassed a large number of fans due to their consistent performance in the league throughout all seasons. Apart from the 2020 IPL season, CSK have managed to qualify for every playoff and their dominance in the league has shown the kind of impact CSK have made in the IPL.

IPL team with most number of Twitter followers

CSK have won the IPL title three times (second-most by any team) in the years 2010, 2011 and 2018. CSK have also won the Champions League T20 in 2010 and 2014. As of April 24, 2021, the Chennai Super Kings have 6.8 million followers on their official Twitter handle which makes them the IPL team with the most number of Twitter followers.

The CSK Twitter handle gives regular updates on the team and fans get to experience some behind-the-scene features. The popularity of the Chennai Super Kings is mainly due to the inclusion of MS Dhoni in the team as the former India skipper has managed to be with the team from the start along with Suresh Raina. The fans call the MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina duo “Thala” and “Chinna Thala” respectively.

Where does Mumbai Indians Twitter stand in terms of numbers?

The Mumbai Indians Twitter handle is not far behind with 6.4 million followers. The Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title five times. Even though RCB have never won the IPL title, they have some of the most loyal followers which account for 4.5M followers on Twitter as of April 24, 2021, followed by KKR who have 4.4M followers. The IPL 2021 teams will gain more followers as the league continues to display some brilliant play of cricket.

CSK next match in IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings are back to their original form after they won their 3rd consecutive match in the IPL 2021. CSK are residing at the 2nd position of the IPL 2021 points table. In a clash of the table toppers, CSK next match is against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, April 25 at 3:30 PM in the afternoon. This fixture will decide which of the two teams will claim the top spot on the points table.

Image Source: IPLT20.com