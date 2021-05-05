'Do Homework Before Joining T20 Leagues': ACA Boss Escalates Australians' IPL Ordeal

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has responded to Pat Cummins' remark that the players knew what they had signed up for with the IPL in the current climate, but that the news of the closed border to Australian citizens had changed the dynamic of the situation. As per ESPNcricinfo, Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) chief executive Todd Greenberg stated that the prevailing situation will send out a message to Australian players and support staff before they sign up for any T20 leagues.

Pat Cummins in a conversation with Fox Sports, admitted that Scott Morrison’s statement came as a shock and stated, "As soon as the hard border shut, obviously no one has experienced that before. It added a bit of anxiety for a few of the Aussies over here. But we signed up to play the tournament until the start of June. Hopefully, it all reopens on May 15 and we'll be able to get back."

Greenberg reiterated what Pat Cummins stated on Tuesday and said, "I'm not sure it will create reticence [in the future] but it will ensure players do their due diligence before they sign agreements. The world is literally changing before our eyes particularly with COVID and on that side of the world, obviously, those cases are going up exponentially. We're enjoying our freedoms here in Australia. It is a very different place over there. If anything it sends a message to players about making sure you do your homework before making any decisions."

'They signed up with their eyes wide open'- ACA Chief

Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) chief executive Todd Greenberg also said that the Australian players and support staff stranded in India will never forget this experience and the association will help them once they get back to Australia. "I was at pains to point it out during the week, the public will see our best Australian cricketers as almost superheroes, they're brilliant athletes, great cricketers, but they're human beings, some of them are fathers and husbands and they're under enormous amounts of stress. Some deal with it differently. This will probably be an experience they will never forget," said Greenberg.

"They signed up with their eyes wide open about some of the challenges and risks when they went in. What they didn't expect was the borders to be closed. That created anxiety for them, just like it would create anxiety for the 9,000-odd Australians over there looking to come home. That's a normal reaction for our players," added Greenberg.

BCCI Comes Up With Second Location To Help Fly Australians Back Home

With IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect, the BCCI is striving to ensure that the entire Australian cohort is flown out of India at the earliest. As many as 40 Australians, including players, coaches and support staff members are stranded in India after the latest edition of the cash-rich league had to be postponed indefinitely. As per the new measures taken by the Australian government, travellers who have been in India within 14 days are banned from entering the Australian borders. BCCI has narrowed down two destinations where they could look to the station Aussie players before they fly back to their home- Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

