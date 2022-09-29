Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry took a dig at England while speaking on the controversial run-out of English cricketer Charlotte Dean by Deepti Sharma. In the third ODI match between England and India at the iconic Lord’s Stadium on September 24, Dean was controversially dismissed by Deepti after she was caught backing up too far. The dismissal quickly became a topic of discussion for the cricketing world, as it resulted in India earning a 3-0 clean sweep over England.

Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on The Grade Cricketer Podcast, Perry admitted to not agreeing with the run-out but jokingly added that it should be done against England. "I think the overall gist is no good, don't do it, but if you're going to do it, do it to England," Perry told The Grade Cricketer Podcast. The controversial run-out of Dean led to England being restricted to 153/10 during their chase of 170 runs.

In the 44th over of the 3rd ODI, Deepti cough Dean backing up too far from the non-striker’s end crease and decided to dislodge the bails. While the wicket handed India a 16-run win, it also resulted in a 3-0 away T20I series clean sweep for India. At the same time, India bid a fitting farewell to star pacer Jhulan Goswami, who made her final international appearance during the match.

Deepti Sharma revealed details about the 'mankad' incident

After arriving in India, Deepti Sharma spoke to reporters at the airport and revealed notable details about the incident. Deepti said that the Women in Blue had warned Dean about backing up too far and also informed about the same to the umpire. However, the all-rounder went ahead for the run-out after the batter didn’t pay attention.

“It was our plan. She was doing it repeatedly. We warned her as well. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines," Deepti told reporters. “Yeah, we informed the umpire. Still she kept doing that and so we didn’t have a choice,” she added.

The lawmakers of cricket, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) also released a statement about the incident, where they clarified the mankading incident. "Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early,” MCC said in the statement, as per ICC.