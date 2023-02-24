'Do Something Guys Or Else You Guys Will Be A 'Potlam': Srikanth Roasts Australian Team

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth aimed a veiled dig at the Australian cricket team following their poor performance in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The visitors were thrashed by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur while India claimed an easy win in the second Test by six wickets. The third Test is scheduled in Indore from March 1.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth takes a jibe at Australian cricket team

With a place in the World Test Championship final at stake, the Indian team will be aiming for a 4-0 whitewash as it would ease their way to that summit Test which is poised to be played at The Oval, London from June 7 to 11. The Men-in-Blue lost to New Zealand in the final of the WTC last year and they are eyeing to win this time around.

On his YouTube channel, Srikkanth was seen speaking on the ongoing Test series. “This is to the Australia manager, 'Do something boss'. There is a big hype created around the series. I am talking in English for your safety. Do something guys or else you guys will be a 'Potlam', which means 'Packet'. You have already been packeted."

India already announced the squad for the third and fourth Tests. The existing squad was reinstated for the remaining two matches.

India's squad for the last two Tests vs Australia

India’s Test squad for the third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

With the Test series looking done and dusted, there could be some possibility of redemption in line for the Aussies in the limited-over format as they will also take part in a three-match ODI series on Indian soil.

India’s ODI squad against Australia

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.