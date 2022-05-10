'Does He Say The Same About Rohit?': Shastri's Comment On Kohli 'needs Break' Stirs Unrest

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his cricketing career. Kohli is currently playing in the Indian Premier League, where he has failed to score consistent runs for his side. Talking about Kohli's dipping form, ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that the 33-year-old needs a break from cricket for some time to rejuvenate himself.

Cricket commentator Harshal Bhogle asked former Australian player Matthew Hayden on Monday whether Kohli should take a break to regain his form. In response to Bhogle's inquiry, Hayden asked if Shastri says the same thing about Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who has failed to find form during the current IPL season. No player wants to go to the selector and say they want to be out of the team for a while, added Hayden.

"Does he say the same about Rohit Sharma? I mean these guys are playing cricket all the time, of course, these tournaments, they come around so quickly, you get yourself into a mental space and Kohli has been brilliant at it for so many years, so animated, so passionate. To come off that though just for a moment and you are under pressure," Hayden said on Star Sports.

"It takes so much courage as well, no player ever believes that they can go to the selector and go, 'sorry, I need to be out' because you wanna play, you wanna be that person to take control of the innings. It is so frustrating when you are getting into a little rut, you cannot find ways out. Sometimes it can be an explosive cover drive, a great pull shot or in Virat Kohli's case, just a fantastic one or two with hard and positive body language like David Warner," Hayden added.

Shastri on Kohli's form

Shastri had stated that Virat Kohli appears to be "overcooked" and should take a break for a few months to re-energize and return fresh. While commentating on Star Sports, Shastri said that Kohli still has a lot of cricket left in him and that if he does not take a vacation before or after the England series, he might risk losing whatever is left in him.

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him. Whether it's 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be 1 or 2 in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront," Shastri had said last month.

Kohli has 216 runs in 12 matches in the IPL 2022 edition, with a dismal average of 19.64. His strike rate is only 111.34, which is deemed low in the shortest format of the game. Kohli has not scored a single century at any level for the past three years, which is also very unlikely of the Indian legend.

Image: PTI