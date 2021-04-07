Does Mumbai Indians Team Have Most Number Of Instagram Followers Amongst IPL 2021 Teams?

The excitement could not be higher as the latest edition of the IPL starts in two days with the Mumbai Indians team taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Fans have been following the social media accounts of their favourite teams to receive the latest updates before the IPL 2021 kickstarts. With the Mumbai Indians team being the most successful squad (5 wins), one would expect them to have the most Instagram followers. Let's have a look at the numbers.

Does the Mumbai Indians squad have the most Instagram followers?

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians boast of a massive fan following on Instagram. The Mumbai Indians have 6.7 million Instagram followers while their captain Rohit Sharma has 18.1 million followers. The only team to beat their number of Instagram followers is three times IPL champions CSK with 6.8m. Meanwhile, the likes of RCB have 5.9m with the rest far behind. KKR have 2.4m, DC have 2.3m, SRH have 2.2m, PBKS have 2.1m while RR have just 1.5m.

A similar trend is seen on Twitter with Mumbai Indians having 6.3 million followers while CSK have 6.6m. Again, RCB are in the highest proximity to the two best teams of the IPL with 4.9m followers. Meanwhile, KKR have 4.3m, SRH have 2.5m, PBKS have 2.3m, DC have 1.7m while RR again have the lowest with 1.5m. As one can see, the numbers from both social media platforms follow a similar trend, suggesting that success does tend to bring about an increase in followers.

Mumbai Indians team for IPL 2021

List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

List of players bought: Adam Milne (Rs 3.20 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 5.00 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 2.40 crore), James Neesham (Rs 0.50 crore), Yudhvir Charak (Rs 0.20 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 0.20 crore), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 0.20 crore)

IPL 2021 schedule: MI vs RCB season opener in 2 days

The first match of the IPL 2021 season will feature reigning champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The MI vs RCB match will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards on Friday, April 9. One can find Mumbai Indians' entire schedule for the tournament in the tweet below.